'Today's the day': Driver jailed after repeated warnings fall on deaf ears

A repeat driving offender has run out of chances and been sent to jail for his latest crimes behind the wheel.
Father of two Warren Craig Wood was told in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 4, he would have been warned that driving while his licence was cancelled could end in prison time.
"So today's the day," magistrate Peter Dunn said after noting Wood had had a spate of court appearances for driving while disqualified and multiple drink-drive matters.
"I'm going to sentence you to a period of jail.
"You just ignore the rules that apply to everyone else."
Wood, who runs a construction and earthmoving business, had his licence cancelled for four years from February 25, 2020.
He was spotted driving a grey Toyota utility on McKoy Street in Wodonga on January 12 this year and was intercepted on Romet Road.
Checks showed he had no licence and an alcohol test showed a reading of 0.056.
Wood was required to have no alcohol in his system.
He was again caught driving a truck on Edwards Road in Wodonga on February 20 this year.
Wood made full admissions to officers that he had no licence.
"Don't the rules apply to you?" Mr Dunn asked.
"Yes they do, your honour," he replied.
Mr Dunn asked why he had been driving, which Wood said was due to "just poor decisions".
The magistrate noted Wood's priors for drink-driving, driving without an interlock and refusing to undergo breath tests.
He said he had five court appearances in the past seven or eight years for disqualified driving, and his most recent offence was on August 30 last year.
Mr Dunn jailed Wood for one month and banned him from driving for two years.
He spent a little more than an hour in the Wodonga police cells before being released on appeal bail.
Wood was bailed to live at a home on Azure Drive, with the County Court appeal listed for the Wodonga circuit starting on August 26.
