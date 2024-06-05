When in Roam, do as the visitors do and explore every inch of wine district

Roam Rutherglen Winery Walkabout will draw thousands of visitors to the North East over the King's Birthday long weekend despite the tough economic outlook.
Sixteen wineries will offer wine tastings, live entertainment and sensory cellar door experiences on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9.
Winemakers of Rutherglen executive officer Annalee Nolan said festival ticket sales were reasonably solid in view of the economic downturn.
She said pre-sale tickets were down only about 10 per cent on last year's golden jubilee festival.
"We expect 7000 to 8000 in the region for the festival, which is still phenomenal in the current economic climate when other festivals have struggled," she said.
"There has been a huge increase in cost to stage a festival like this but we've managed to keep the ticket price the same as last year."
Devised to shed the image of its rowdy predecessor Rutherglen Wine Festival (1967 to early 1970s), the inaugural Winery Walkabout initially involved only 10 wineries stretching across the wider North East in 1974.
This year Morris Wines returns to the festival fold after major cellar door renovations during 2023.
Ms Nolan said Roam Rutherglen - Winery Walkabout underwent a major name and format change last year.
She said this year would build on those concepts including special Saturday-only events.
"We want to slow the festival down and make sure that attendees have a chance to get to know us all and really discover what speaks to them," Ms Nolan said.
"Stay longer, spend longer at each winery, roam our wonderful region."
Among Saturday-only events would be Bubbles & Brunch at Cofield Wines; King's High Tea, Royal Wine Breakfast at De Bortoli Rutherglen Estate; Paint and Sip at Pfeiffer Wines; Hidden Winery Tour at Stanton & Killeen; Vintage Tour and Tasting at Jones Winery & Vineyard; Durif Redesigned masterclass at Scion Wine; and Lake Moodemere Estate Hole in One Challenge.
Festival Lovers ticket includes two days of festival entry, a branded wine glass, tastings at participating wineries, a food voucher to be spent at participating wineries and non-alcoholic offerings.
Introduced last year the continuous hop-on, hop-off bus loop gives patrons a chance to explore all participating wineries.
With more than 40 buses operating and driving in both directions, this format allows patrons to taste the region in their own time.
Regional bus services will run from Corowa, Howlong, Yarrawonga, Mulwala, Bundalong, Wangaratta, Chiltern, Beechworth, Albury and Wodonga.
Festival access is free for designated drivers.
The Designated Drivers ticket provides non-alcoholic options across all participating wineries.
