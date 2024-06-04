The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

'These shops are starting to die': community cornerstone owners bid farewell

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated June 4 2024 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gables Cafe owners Danielle Maclean and Andrew Slorach are closing the cornershop after seven years in business. Picture by James Wiltshire
Gables Cafe owners Danielle Maclean and Andrew Slorach are closing the cornershop after seven years in business. Picture by James Wiltshire

In a world of QR code menus, online shopping and self-checkouts, the old-fashioned corner store remains a refuge for those seeking human interaction while they shop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.