Cocks flogged sex shop items, Wodonga store can't take them back

A drug user who was caught shoplifting from a Wodonga sex shop has been ordered to pay compensation and banned from driving.
Terrence Leslie Cocks attended Erotic Nights on High Street with his ex-partner on July 22, 2022.
He took two items worth $160 and left without paying.
The incident was caught on CCTV and NSW car number plates helped identify Cocks.
The shoplifted items are believed to have been recovered by police.
"Apparently the way they were secreted, they couldn't be reused," Leading Senior Constable Les Hare told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on June 4.
Cocks was also caught driving a blue Mitsubishi hatchback with ice and marijuana in his system last year.
Police intercepted his car on the Bandiana Link Road, and the vehicle was impounded.
The 46-year-old was asked in court about his drug use.
"I've always done it I guess, dabbled in it all my life," he told magistrate Peter Dunn.
The magistrate said it must be far easier to earn a living with a licence, rather that driving on drugs and being banned.
"I take big breaks from it ... but I'll always end up back there," Cocks said.
He said he had no problem stopping drugs but always returned to them after a few months.
"It's a slippery slope," Mr Dunn said.
"You'll end up in jail sooner or later, or the cemetery."
Cocks was fined $2000, ordered to pay $159.98 in compensation to the sex shop, and banned from driving for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.