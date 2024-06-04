Ex-mayor, a giant contributor to two communities 'full of energy and ideas'

From being a mayor to reviving a fun park to building a business with hundreds of employees, Doug Evans had a full life.
Those roles were among many the Mulwala resident fulfilled before his death at the age of 82 on May 30.
His highest profile job was mayor of Wangaratta from 1974 to 1976 which came before he built up his business into Derwent Industries with 300 workers and then moved to Mulwala in 2003 and became a strong tourism advocate.
Wangaratta mayor Dean Rees, who knew Mr Evans from his childhood days, described his predecessor as "an absolute gentleman".
"He was the mayor of Wangaratta, he was involved in Rotary, he was involved with the masonic lodge and he was also a very busy businessman who still found time to devote to his community," Cr Rees said.
"He was a benchmarker and setter for Wangaratta."
Former Wangaratta Chronicle journalist Phil Nolan covered Mr Evans' time on council which extended from 1968 to 1980.
"He was very open and friendly to people and I believe he made a great contribution to this city and Mulwala as well," Mr Nolan said.
Dual Wangaratta mayor Kevin Howard, who served as leader before and after Mr Evans' stint, praised his former colleague.
"He was a good mayor, there was no question about that," Mr Howard said.
"Everyone took their turn and did their job and did it very well and Doug certainly did his."
Mulwala couple Rob and Helen Purtle teamed with Mr Evans on the revival of the Tunzafun amusement park after it became rundown and needed new management.
"He was full of energy and ideas," Mrs Purtle said.
"He came up with this, he came up with that and he was a man with a lot of vision I'd say."
Born in Wangaratta in April 1942, Mr Evans was one of four children, with his older brother David serving in the Victorian parliament's Legislative Council from 1976 to 1996.
He completed an engineering degree at RMIT and met his wife Dianne in Melbourne.
They wed on November 23, 1963, which coincided with the assassination of US president John F Kennedy due to the time difference between America and Australia.
The couple began in business in the pumping and irrigation sector before expanding.
Eventually, after Mr Evans was named Wangaratta citizen of the year in 1984, spent 12 years on the city's hospital board, served on the jazz festival committee and with the SES, the couple moved to Melbourne in 1990 to expand their business.
Having begun as ED Evans Holdings, the firm grew into Derwent Industries.
It now has six factories across Australia and New Zealand, with one in Wodonga, and manufactures products ranging from clamps and couplings to mining equipment.
In 2003, the Evans moved to Mulwala and he became a long-standing president of Yarrawonga Mulwala Tourism.
"As president he was at the forefront with driving the rod run and the power boat events we have," Yarrawonga Mulwala Tourism executive officer Noel Wright said.
"He realised the temporary population growth of an event outside peak periods really helped this town."
Mr Evans was crowned Corowa Shire citizen of the year for Mulwala and district in 2009.
In 2014, he received an Order of Australia Medal for his contribution to Wangaratta and Yarrawonga-Mulwala and gave The Border Mail an insight into his selflessness.
"My mother's family motto is 'we consume ourselves by serving others', so I've tried to do that," Mr Evans said.
He died in Melbourne's Monash Medical Centre after a fall which led to bleeding on his brain.
St Cuthbert's Anglican Church at Yarrawonga will host Mr Evans' funeral from 11.30am on Saturday June 8.
Mr Evans is survived by his wife Dianne, sons Craig and Stuart and three granddaughters and a grandson.
