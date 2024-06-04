Singing for their supper: Danny Phegan will take to stage for Meg's Children

The story of Trish Ryan, her daughter Meg and the legacy created are Meg's loss is something "really quite powerful", says Albury MP Justin Clancy.
For nearly 20 years, volunteers from the Albury-Wodonga region have been fundraising and managing the Meg's Children Nepal Trust led by Trish.
The charity, founded as a memorial to Trish's eldest daughter Meg (who passed away in 2003 from spina bifida), works to ensure vulnerable and at-risk children in Nepal have access to education.
In 2023, Mr Clancy was "privileged" to meet some of those children during a visit to Nepal and witnessed "the often desperate situations they have come from".
He came away with a deeper admiration for "the way our community has wrapped itself around this cause and Meg's legacy".
"This charity has embraced young people in another part of the world and given them love, care and, most importantly, the opportunity of a life they would not otherwise have known without the generosity of the Albury community," Mr Clancy said.
"It shows we've got heart and that we recognise helping one another is sometimes about helping those we might never have an opportunity to meet."
Mr Clancy will share his own first-hand experience of seeing the difference made by Meg's Children at an upcoming fundraiser for the charity on June 15.
He'll be joined by the "unstoppable and forever generous" Danny Phegan who will take to the stage to entertain and lend his voice to support the event.
"I'm looking forward to being there - fortunately not to sing - but to share details about my 2023 visit to the orphanage and the impact it had me on," Mr Clancy said.
Meg was just 23 when she passed away; the popular teacher's aid had been studying to be a teacher at CSU.
As the first anniversary of her death loomed, Trish booked a flight to Nepal - she'd longed to volunteer there since her early nursing days.
But she was to discover corrupt administration, poor facilities and persistent health problems at the orphanage.
She vowed to rescue the children from that exploitation and deprivation, creating the charity that would become Meg's Children Nepal.
Six children Trish met in 2004 now have university degrees.
Others have completed TAFE-type courses and are working, and several more are at university.
There are now three arms to the charity: accommodation at Noble House for 22 children (from 4 to 16 years) who would not otherwise have stable housing and attend a local school; an outreach program that supports disadvantaged children living with their families to receive an education; and tertiary education loans to help older children attend university or post-school studies.
"We believe education is the key to getting people out of poverty," Trish said.
And with 95 per cent of funds raised going directly to support the children in Nepal, it is a case of every dollar counts.
For example $10 will buy a pair of school shoes, $40 supplies a child's food for a month and $60 supports schooling for a month.
Mr Clancy said the work of organisations like Meg's Children showed the importance of the global community reaching out to support those in need.
And, now more than ever, the critical value of the human connection - no matter where we live.
