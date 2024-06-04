Mum concerned about daughter's boyfriend lost her cool when she visited

A woman who feared her daughter's partner was "not a healthy influence" went to a house where he occasionally stayed and threw a bottle of wine at a window.
The window smashed. This came just after she ripped a door bell off the house and threw it away.
Albury Local Court was told how Amanda Wessel was irate when she pulled her car into the driveway of her victim's Royce Crescent, Lavington, home on March 22 about 10.50pm.
"The accused got out of the vehicle and began yelling towards the house," police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
"(Wessel) used both of her hands to bang on the garage door and front fly-screen door."
In doing so, she tore off the doorbell.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Wessel had decided that the man who occasionally stayed in the house of the woman in Royce Crescent "was not a healthy influence on her daughter".
Mr Hemsley said Wessel wanted to encourage him "to not see her further".
"On this particular night she had gone around to speak to the victim.
"(Wessel) says one of the triggers on the night was domestic violence she (herself) had suffered in the past.
"She acknowledges (her behaviour) was entirely inappropriate."
Wessel, 35, of Union Road, Lavington, pleaded guilty to two charges of intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property, as well as failing to appear on bail.
The court was told that Wessel knew the victim - the woman who rented the house - as her daughter "used to date a man who occasionally stayed" at the property.
After getting out of her car and inflicting the damage, Wessel got back in the driver's seat and reversed out of the driveway, only to crash into a Ford Focus parked on the road.
This caused minor damage to the other car's front bumper.
Police stopped Wessel's Hyundai i30 in Fern Place, West Albury, the next day about 1.30am.
Wessel was placed on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction, and ordered to pay $349 compensation to the Albury real estate business that manages the property.
She must also continue to undergo treatment targeting emotional regulation and anger management.
