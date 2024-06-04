The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Inaugural Border marathon forced to shut registrations early due to high demand

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
June 5 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first Pub to Pelican marathon event saw 350 runners signed up and registrations forced to close early. Picture supplied by Luke Preston
The first Pub to Pelican marathon event saw 350 runners signed up and registrations forced to close early. Picture supplied by Luke Preston

From gum trees and pine forests, to farmlands, mountains and a water shore, a chilly minus 1 degree start did not stop Border marathon runners from taking in the sights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.