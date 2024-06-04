Inaugural Border marathon forced to shut registrations early due to high demand

From gum trees and pine forests, to farmlands, mountains and a water shore, a chilly minus 1 degree start did not stop Border marathon runners from taking in the sights.
The inaugural Pub to Pelican marathon was held on Sunday, June 2, with the 42.2 kilometre run beginning at 8am at Koetong Pub and finishing at Pelican Park in Tallangatta.
Race director Mathieu Dore said he was forced to close registrations earlier than anticipated for logistical purposes, as 350 runners signed up for the event, when he was only expecting 300.
"I think we would have got another 50 if we would have allowed regos to close a little bit later, but we just couldn't," he said.
"So that was a big tick for us and very humbling to have that many people come to Tallangatta for that."
The event also had a half marathon beginning at Bullioh, a 10 kilometre run at Old Tallangatta Lookout and a three-kilometre fun run at Pelican Park that attracted 40 children.
Sam Millington was the male marathon winner with a time of two hours, 58 minutes and six seconds, with Skye Hone the female marathon winner with a time of 3:06.39.
Joshua Hudson took first place with a time of 1:16.09 for the half marathon for the men and Jolie Cullen was the female half marathon winner finishing the race with a time of 1:25.57.
Mr Dore said it was a great way to bring people to the area and organisers received many compliments about the track.
"Some people from Albury-Wodonga, they never ran on that side of Tallangatta," he said.
"They've run on the rail trail, but mostly on the Wodonga side.
"So a lot of people never ran that section from Koetong to Tallangatta or Bullioh to Tallangatta which was our half marathon, so they said it was one of the most beautiful tracks they've run."
One registrant, who has run more than 70 marathons across the world, said the scenery made it one of the best courses he has completed.
There were up to 600 people at Pelican Park after the event, where Mr Dore said "the vibe was unreal" and was a great way also to support local businesses.
Vendors included a barbecue by Tallangatta Rotary Club, new Border business the Recovery Lab and Adventure South.
Mr Dore said the event "exceeded all expectations" and would definitely be making a return next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.