The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man faces dozens of drug charges after dangerous car chase across Border

By Albury Court
Updated June 4 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braedon Kane Williams
Braedon Kane Williams

An accused illicit drug dealer dramatically arrested following a dangerous car chase through Albury will remain locked up at least until the end of July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.