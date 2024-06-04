Man faces dozens of drug charges after dangerous car chase across Border

An accused illicit drug dealer dramatically arrested following a dangerous car chase through Albury will remain locked up at least until the end of July.
Braedon Kane Williams decided against making an application for bail when his matters went before Albury Local Court late on Tuesday afternoon, June 4.
Williams, 36, is facing dozens of drug supply charges, but has not entered any pleas.
He was represented for the brief mention of his matter, before magistrate Melissa Humphreys, by lawyer Jaimee Simonsen.
Thirty-two of the charges relate to the alleged supply of a prohibited drug, ranging from small to indictable quantities.
Williams is also charged with receiving property stolen outside NSW and damage property by fire and explosion.
His arrest and that of co-accused John Wayne Payne came after they were dragged from a burning stolen vehicle on May 20.
That was after police deployed road spikes, with the car having been followed from Wodonga by a helicopter.
Three women were also arrested after the car stopped outside The Scots School in Young Street.
It happened during the course of a large joint-police operation in Albury involving officers from the Raptor Taskforce, which targets bikies and organised crime.
Ms Humphreys further remanded Williams in custody to appear again in the same court, via a video link, on July 30.
