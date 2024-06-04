High-profile recruit ruled out for season for the reigning premiers

Reigning premier Chiltern will be without prized recruit Luke Daly for the remainder of the season.
In a savage blow to the Swans' hopes of a three-peat, Daly has been ruled out of their flag assault with a knee injury suffered against Yackandandah in round 6.
Daly fell awkwardly in a marking contest during the first quarter but courageously played out the remainder of the match.
He hasn't played since with recent scans confirming Daly has suffered a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) tear.
Swans football operations manager, Jarrod O'Neill confirmed Daly's season was over.
"Luke had scans which confirmed a PCL as well as other resultant damage to his knee," O'Neill said.
"He had surgery last Friday down in Melbourne to repair the damage.
"So unfortunately Luke will miss the rest of the season and will now focus on his rehabilitation.
"It is a blow to lose a player of the calibre of Luke.
"Injuries are an unfortunate part of football and the past two years we have had players go down with season-ending injuries including Chris Anderson (shoulder) and Ethan Boxall (ankle).
"But the players we have brought in have been able to stand up and fill the roles and internally we expect that will be no different with Luke's replacement."
The Swans boast the most depth in the competition after winning back-to-back flags in both the seniors and the reserves for the past two seasons.
Both sides sit on top of the ladder at the half-way point of the season to once again highlight their superior depth.
"The club has had a full-squad mentality for the past four of five years now," O'Neill said.
"I think we have had 33 players play in the seniors so far this season.
"There were 41 that played seniors last year.
"We don't expect it to be much different again and when injuries hit, it provides an opportunity for another player to come in and perform and then it's their spot to lose.
"Ned Quinn made his senior debut against Mitta in round 7 after Daly was ruled out, he worked hard and got on the end of a couple of goals and handed off another couple as well.
"He then backed it up the following week with five goals, so we may have found another one.
"So there are both positives and negatives."
Daly joined Chiltern this year in one of the biggest signings of the off-season after calling time on his O&M career with league powerhouse Albury where he won six flags.
He had slotted into the Swans attack as a deep forward and booted 11 goals in the first six rounds with a bag of five his biggest against Tallangatta.
O'Neill said Daly's leadership was one of his biggest assets after playing 265 matches for Albury including a stint as co-coach.
"Luke has been enormous both on and off the field since joining the club," he said.
"He will now play a key role for us on the sidelines in the second-half of the season.
"We are lucky to have somebody with his experience that is happy to share his knowledge off the field as well.
"Even over the last three weeks since being injured he has been at training supporting Brad (Hibberson) and working with our players in the rehab group
"He's the ultimate professional and he will be back ready to go for 2025."
