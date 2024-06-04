Tiger ace reflects on milestone, flags and what the future holds

Brayden O'Hara arrived at the Albury Sportsground in 2014 as a high-profile recruit with a big reputation as a silky-smooth mover with the skills to match.
The classy midfielder-forward had played 100-matches for Central District in the SANFL including flags in 2008, 2009 and 2010 and as a 26-year-old was at the peak of his powers.
Fast-forward a decade and it's fair to say that O'Hara has more than lived up to the hype and has stamped himself as one of the premier players in the O&M and a future Hall Of Famer.
O'Hara is a four-time premiership player (2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018) and also won the Tigers' best and fairest in his first season with the O&M powerhouse.
He is also a four-time O&M representative in 2014-15-16 and 2018 and an AFL Vic Country representative in 2016.
A prodigious kick of the football, O'Hara has also booted 280 goals for the Tigers with his lethal left boot including hauls of 49 and 52 goals in his first two seasons at the Sportsground.
O'Hara has also now played 150-matches in the yellow and black after reaching the milestone last weekend against Wangaratta.
The 36-year-old is understandably immensely proud of the achievement and can't believe how quickly time has flown since joining Albury.
"It's hard to believe that it was 10-years ago that I made the move to Albury," O'Hara said.
"I came over as a 26-year-old and initially I thought it may have been for a season or two.
"But 10-years later I'm still here with my beautiful family which now includes three kids.
"To play 150-matches with Albury means a lot to me personally and something that I will cherish forever.
"My wife and kids love spending time at the footy club
"I love the football club and to win four premierships and be part of such a successful era has been great to be a part of.
"I was fortunate to be part of two great dynasties... Central District played in 12 consecutive grand finals from 2000 to 2011.
"Then when I arrived at Albury I was lucky enough to win three flags in a row and play in five grand finals for four flags so far."
O'Hara also played in an eighth flag for Wagga Tigers in 2020 in the Riverina Championships after joining the club during Covid.
However, former Tiger teammate Joel Mackie has the bragging rights when it comes to flag victories with nine premierships including seven at Albury and one at both Jindera and Osborne.
O'Hara hopes to at least equal Mackie's record before he hangs up the boots.
"Mackie likes to remind me quite often that he has won more flags than me," O'Hara joked.
"He even reckons the flag with Wagga Tigers during Covid shouldn't count but I've got the premiership medallion to prove it.
"Now Mackie has gone bush to coach, he keeps pestering me each year to go out and join him.
"But as an excuse I keep telling him I can't equal his flag record if I play at the same club as him."
Not surprisingly, O'Hara rates the flag triumphs as the highlight of his career.
He pinpointed the 2014 premiership when teammate James McQuillan suffered a life-changing spinal cord injury while playing earlier in the season as the flag closest to his heart.
"The grand finals are the highlights because team success is what you crave most," he said.
"But the 2014 flag which we just had the 10-year reunion for recently is the flag that means the most to me.
"After 'Quill' (McQuillan) got injured and everybody knew the challenges he was facing, it really galvanised the group and it was a relief to get the job done and it was an amazing moment.
"Especially with 'Quill' at the match and in the rooms and the club paying tribute to the inspiration James was to all of us on the banner."
O'Hara who has now played 250-matches combined with Central District and Albury plus seven matches with Wagga Tigers has always been a big supporter of interleague football.
"I always loved playing interleague and it was one of the things that I strived to do when I first moved over here from Adelaide," he said.
"I have always wanted to play at the highest level that I possibly can and it is always good to get around other players from opposition clubs and play with the best in the competition."
Picking the Tigers' best team from 2009 to 2018 when they played in 10 consecutive grand finals for seven flags would be an unenviable task.
However, there is no doubt that O'Hara would be in the side comprising the cream of the crop during the Tigers' dynasty.
But which Tiger teammates does O'Hara rate the highest?
"It is a tough question to answer but Joel (Mackie) and Shauny (Daly) would be among the first picked and I haven't seen too many tougher players," he said.
"Then there is Dean Polo who was just unbelievable when it came to big games.
"Dean I have always regarded as the player who stood up in big games and when we needed him the most."
O'Hara has been targeted by a host of district league clubs in recent seasons including by Mackie at Osborne and Jindera as he enters the twilight of his outstanding career.
However, the Tigers champion has so far resisted the temptation to head bush and chase the big dollars that cashed-up district league clubs have to offer.
"My biggest motivation to stay at Albury is it's the club I left South Australia to come and play for and is the only club that I have had ties to over here," he said.
"I have contemplated heading bush the past couple of off-seasons and leaving Albury.
"But it's a hard club to leave because of the way they support the family and I.
"My kids love heading to the club week in and week out to training and when I'm playing.
"So that's the main reason why I stay.
"I'm not sure if I will finish my career at Albury or head bush in the next couple of years.
"The way the body is feeling at the moment I feel I could keep going in the O&M.
"Obviously Joel is in my ear most of the time which is tempting but I've got to do what is right for the family as well.
"The cheeky bugger is even trying to get me before the June 30 clearance deadline but that won't be happening.
"I've played football for a long time and now the kids are getting older, it's getting to the stage where I give something back to the wife and kids who have supported me during my career."
O'Hara said his immediate focus was ensuring the Tigers contest finals again this season.
Albury is in unfamiliar territory after eight rounds to sit sixth with a 4-4 record and has certainly lost its aura of invincibility after winning its most recent flag in 2018.
Early season losses to Lavington and Wodonga have also raised questions about the Tigers' finals credentials.
"It's no secret that we are struggling for a bit of consistency at the minute but I personally believe we have got the list still capable of winning the flag," he said.
"It's just a case of the playing group buying in and coming together when it counts.
"I think we proved that recently against Yarrawonga when we were able to inflict their first loss.
"So as I said we have got the players but just four or five changes most weeks is hurting us at the moment with consistent performances."
