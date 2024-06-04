The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Tiger ace reflects on milestone, flags and what the future holds

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 4 2024 - 6:57pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brayden O'Hara relaxes at home with his children, Ivy, 5, Elijah, 3, and Izaiah, 7. Picture by James Wiltshire
Brayden O'Hara relaxes at home with his children, Ivy, 5, Elijah, 3, and Izaiah, 7. Picture by James Wiltshire

Brayden O'Hara arrived at the Albury Sportsground in 2014 as a high-profile recruit with a big reputation as a silky-smooth mover with the skills to match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.