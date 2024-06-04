Rejig of multi-million dollar development

A large hole in the ground and no movement with machinery has raised questions about what is happening with a key Wodonga residential development.
Anthony Bunn has some answers about the progress of the multi-million dollar The Quarter project here.
Also in Wodonga, Gables Cafe owners Andrew Slorach and Danielle Maclean have announced they are selling their family business.
Read the story by Layton Holley about what the couple plan to do next after seven years running the popular cafe here.
Meanwhile, in sport, Chiltern might be off to a hot start in its Tallangatta and District league flag defence but it will be without a star recruit for the rest of the season.
Brent Godde has the latest on a serious injury to Luke Daly here.
Thanks for reading and, to all our subscribers out there, we appreciate your support.
I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
