Brookers gain Azzi medallist but lose star midfielder for six weeks

In-form Holbrook midfielder Jock Triggs has suffered an elbow injury which is likely to sideline him for a minimum of six weeks.
The injury could have huge ramifications for the Brookers' top-two aspirations with Triggs expected to miss several crucial clashes which will shape their finals destiny.
Triggs is unlikely to play against RWW Giants, Jindera and CDHBU with the Brookers most likely needing to win at least two of the three clashes to be any hope of a top-two finish.
He suffered the injury last weekend against Henty which was the only sour note for the Brookers who enjoyed a thumping 117-point win over the seventh placed Swampies.
Triggs is a former Holbrook junior who returned to his home club this season after a stint with Caulfield Grammar.
Brookers co-coach Andrew Mackinlay said Triggs had had a huge impact in their midfield since returning to the club.
"Unfortunately Jock hurt his elbow while getting tackled last week," Mackinlay said.
"The good news is that there is no fracture but the bad news is that there is ligament damage and he will probably miss six to eight weeks.
"It put a bit of a damper on what was otherwise a perfect weekend for the club.
"Jock had been in terrific form so far this season and I'm guessing either him or Brad Carman would be leading our best and fairest at the moment.
"Brad went off at half-time last week as well, so at least someone else would have got a chance to poll some votes on the weekend.
"They have both been outstanding for us this season and Jock has added another dimension to the midfield.
"He is lightning quick and he is only young, so once he returns from the injury it won't take him long to find form again."
While Triggs' absence will be a temporary blow the Brookers have been boosted by the return of Azzi medallist Will Holmes who has played the past fortnight.
Holmes returns to his junior club after a stint with Minyip Murtoa in the Wimmera league after moving away to attend Ag College.
The super-fit midfielder missed the opening six rounds after suffering a broken leg in the final round with Minyip Murtoa last year.
Holmes missed the Brookers' 2022 flag but enjoyed some success at Minyip Murtoa after also winning a flag the same year as well as the club's best and fairest.
