Go to Church on Sunday to help Emily launch her Country Hope fundraiser

Emily Wilson has always had a tune in her head.
The Gerogery farm girl said she had enjoyed singing for as long as she could remember.
"Mum says I was singing before I was talking," she said.
Now the Charles Sturt University - Albury-Wodonga first-year teaching student had joined the third intake of On Key 4 Kids, an annual Albury singing competition that raised money for Riverina charity Country Hope.
Ms Wilson had been teamed with vocal coach Tracy Ross.
Having gone to St John's Lutheran School Jindera and St Paul's College at Walla, Ms Wilson said she had enjoyed singing at school, particularly in her secondary years.
"I played Wendy in St Paul's production of Peter Pan," she said.
"I also sing with my local church, Riverlife at Henty."
Now studying to be a science teacher and working part-time at SportsPower Albury, Ms Wilson said On Key 4 Kids would be her first foray into major community fundraising.
"Singing comes easier to me than fundraising but this is the first time I've done a big fundraising event!" Ms Wilson said.
"Country Hope is an incredible organisation that provides vital support to families facing the challenges of having a child with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
"I am fundraising for Country Hope to ensure that these families have access to much-needed resources and assistance during such a difficult time."
A fan of country music, Ms Wilson would kick off her fundraising campaign in Wodonga on Sunday, June 9.
She would host a music trivia event at Church St Hotel from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.
Tickets ($10) will be available on the door.
As part of On Key 4 Kids 2024, 12 community contestants have been paired with vocal coaches to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Aside from Ms Wilson, other contestants included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Andrea Lever (Ray White Albury North real estate agent), Matthew Griffith (2AY), Caitlin Clarke (Border Show Business Academy co-founder), Anjay Zazulak (buyers agent and international circuit tennis player), Chantelle Hutchins (Stean Nicholls Real Estate), Johnny Rodriguez (concreter), Tom Last (Elders), Luke McClounan (Regent Cinemas Albury), Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family) and Heidi McKay (school principal).
Mentors will be Danny Phegan, Niki Strauss, Natalie Schrickker, Allison Walsh, Lauren Schmutter, Tracy Ross, Craig Quilliam, Lachlan McIntyre, Belinda Mead, Adam Crossman, Kathy Daly and Dave Daly.
For more information about the campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
To support Emily Wilson visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/emily-wilson2024
