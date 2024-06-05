The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Not working for community': dive in survey responses sparks attack

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 5 2024 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo Community Voice president Herb Ellerbock has raised several concerns about the Indigo Shire draft budget which is due to be finalised on June 25.
Indigo Community Voice president Herb Ellerbock has raised several concerns about the Indigo Shire draft budget which is due to be finalised on June 25.

An Indigo Council watchdog says a drastic drop in ratepayers partaking in a survey reflects growing discontent with the shire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.