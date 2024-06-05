'Not working for community': dive in survey responses sparks attack

An Indigo Council watchdog says a drastic drop in ratepayers partaking in a survey reflects growing discontent with the shire.
Indigo Community Voice has made the comment in its submission on the council's draft budget which proposes a 2.75 per cent rate rise, which meets the official Victorian cap.
Voice president Herb Ellerbock put forward the seven-page response, which is a first after the group formed in March.
He noted historically there had been criticism of budgets but pointed to data to show how disengagement was rising.
"For the past three years, Indigo Shire Council has conducted pre-budget surveys to gauge residents' priorities," Mr Ellerbock said.
"Despite initial enthusiasm, participation has drastically decreased, from over 300 respondents in the past two years to just 87 this year.
"This decline in engagement is mirrored in the Victorian community satisfaction survey results, which have hit an all-time low of 50 per cent in overall satisfaction."
Mr Ellerbock in his conclusion urged council to seriously reconsider its direction.
"Councillors are not working in the best interest of the community after three years of pre-budget surveys being ignored," he wrote.
"It is patently obvious that being representative of the communities it is meant to serve, listen to and act on behalf of, is clearly not being achieved by councillors and management."
Mr Ellerbock raised concerns about the council delivering on a capital works program of $18 million in 2024-25.
"The major reoccurring theme is that council cannot complete projects on time and on budget," he observed.
"Record high staff turnover in 2022-23 of 26.39 per cent over double the turnover experienced in 2016-17 of 13.04 per cent calls into question council management and their ability to deliver projects."
The Beechworth-Yackandandah rail trail, Chiltern hub, Rutherglen skate park and footpath works in Traton Street, Wahgunyah, were cited as projects where costs had blown out.
Mr Ellerbock pointed to sporting sites and contractors as big winners from the draft budget and queried how much was being spent on aged services, given 47 per cent of the shire's population is over 50.
He also raises the plight of the Tangambalanga-Kiewa Men's Shed which is being relocated.
"Unfortunately, the Tangambalanga-Kiewa Men's Shed doesn't get a mention for funding - they are going to be moved from the Kiewa River shed to Coulston Park.
"Their new home will be in two shipping containers with a cover over the top, no on-site power and toilets are a long walk away, over 100 metres.
"Not a nice way to treat these senior men, some of whom have health and access issues.
"Not a good way to spend winter, they are well and truly left out in the cold in this budget."
The budget will be discussed and subject to final adoption at the council's meeting on June 25.
