Enjoy a tranquil country lifestyle

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Nestled amidst picturesque landscapes, this charming, renovated home offers a harmonious blend of contemporary elegance and rural charm. Situated on 19.7 acres of land, you can embrace the freedom of country living.
Relax in the formal lounge, boasting a vaulted ceiling which creates a sense of grandeur and space. Entertain guests or enjoy cosy evenings by the wood fire.
The open layout seamlessly connects the living spaces, allowing for effortless flow and comfortable living.
With three bedrooms and the option to convert an additional room into a fourth bedroom, this property is perfect for growing families or those seeking a peaceful retreat. The home also offers a sunroom or office for working from home.
The master bedroom offers a walk-through robe and an ensuite bathroom with direct access to the outdoor deck.
Upstairs is a versatile space which could serve as a home office, play area or additional living space. Two bedrooms and toilet facilities complete the upper level providing space for family members or guests.
The new kitchen is a culinary haven equipped with electrical appliances.
Storage is sorted with a 12x6m lock-up garage, a single garage featuring internal access to the home and a large machinery shed.
Enjoy the luxury of a dam, 100,000 litres of water tanks, and a solar-powered bore pump, ensuring a reliable water supply for all garden and agricultural requirements.
In addition, the property also features four separate paddocks with sheep yards, providing lots of space for livestock or equestrian pursuits.
