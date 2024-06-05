The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'Massive pop' but Bulldog forward 'hoping for a miracle and expecting the worst'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 5 2024 - 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulldogs forward Noah Spiteri was wearing a knee brace at training on Tuesday nights ahead of scans on his injured knee on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bulldogs forward Noah Spiteri was wearing a knee brace at training on Tuesday nights ahead of scans on his injured knee on Wednesday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga is sweating on the results of scans to determine the extent of a knee injury to in-form forward Noah Spiteri suffered last weekend against Lavington.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Meet a prince of tides who made history swimming from Newcastle to Sydney
Dean Summers is the first person to swim from Newcastle to Sydney. Picture by Taek Yang
Dean was unhappy, out of shape and unfulfilled - then he made a change.
Rowan Cowley
No comments

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.