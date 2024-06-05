'Massive pop' but Bulldog forward 'hoping for a miracle and expecting the worst'

Wodonga is sweating on the results of scans to determine the extent of a knee injury to in-form forward Noah Spiteri suffered last weekend against Lavington.
Spiteri had started the match in promising fashion with two early goals before injuring his knee late in the first term.
"I just went up for a mark as normal and it wasn't so much the landing but the ball got out the back and I went to turn and accelerate at the same time of landing," Spiteri said.
"I felt my knee buckle underneath me and heard a massive pop.
"I had instant pain for about 30 seconds but then it subsided so I went back on at the start of the second quarter.
"But I only lasted a couple of minutes because my knee felt unstable and loose.
"So there wasn't much use for me running around when we had three fit guys on the bench.
"My gut feeling is that I'm set for an extended stint on the sidelines."
Spiteri is set to have scans on his knee in Canberra on Wednesday.
"The physio without seeing the scans said that I've done damage to my meniscus and MCL (medial collateral ligament) which is 90 percent definite," he said.
"He feels it is 50/50 that I've also done my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).
"So I'm hoping for a miracle and expecting the worst.
"If it is only my MCL it's probably six to eight weeks on the sidelines
"I would take that and run now if I had the chance.
"But if it is my ACL then I'm gone for 12-months obviously."
In what proved to be a dark day at the kennel, the Bulldogs had their six-match winning streak snapped by the Panthers who caused a boilover at home.
Developing ruckman Zac Nugent could also set for a stint on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.
The loss cost the Bulldogs some valuable breathing space inside the top-three who are now only one game clear of North Albury who sit in fourth spot.
The pair meet this weekend and the Hoppers can leapfrog the Bulldogs on the ladder if they can win and will be bolstered by the return of Murray Bushranger Josh Murphy.
Spiteri had been in career best form and instrumental in the Bulldogs sitting third with a 6-2 record with their only other loss against flag favourites Yarrawonga in the opening round.
The 25-year-old has kicked 19 goals from seven matches which is the equal sixth-highest in the competition.
Spiteri credited his stellar form to completing a full pre-season and playing a different role this season as a deep forward compared to higher up the ground.
"I feel that I've probably been in career best form which adds another layer of frustration to the timing of the injury," he said.
"Because I was kicking goals and we were playing well as a team.
"It's frustrating as well because I thought I had a good first quarter against Lavington before hurting my knee.
"I was really loving my football this season but I guess injuries are part and parcel of the game.
"I think my form has benefitted from doing a full pre-season and I've kicked a few more goals because I'm playing a different role and a bit closer to goal."
Spiteri was hoping to put his time on the sidelines to good use and maybe become involved in a coaching role.
"I still want to support my teammates and the club in whatever way I can," he said.
"Maybe I can have a role off-field being involved in the forward line structure or something like that."
