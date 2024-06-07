Step inside stunning brand new home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is the epitome of modern family living offering unparalleled comfort and luxury.
This stunning brand new home nestled in the serene Yarrabee Park, Wirlinga, is spread across an expansive 880m2 allotment.
"This immaculate home is ready to welcome you into a lifestyle of luxury and convenience in the tranquil setting of Yarrabee Park," selling agent Andrew Papallo said.
As you step through the grand entrance, you're greeted by high ceilings and natural light.
The state-of-the-art kitchen features an oversized butler's pantry with integrated dishwasher, elegant stone benchtops and a striking natural stone peninsula.
"It's a culinary enthusiast's dream, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying intimate family meals," Andrew said.
The kitchen seamlessly flows into the living and dining areas, creating a perfect setting for family gatherings and entertaining guests.
For added convenience, a separate formal living area provides and additional space for relaxation.
The master suite is a private retreat, boasting a generous walk-in robe, a serene sitting area and a lavish ensuite.
Indulge in the spa-like bathroom equipped with a double vanity, a luxurious freestanding bath and a double shower adorned with a botanical feature tile.
Three additional bedrooms, each with built-in robes, are serviced by a sophisticated main bathroom featuring a bath, shower, vanity and separate toilet ensuring lots of space for family and guests.
A third living area perfect for the kids is central to the remaining bedrooms.
"For those who work from home or require a dedicated study space, the home office is a standout feature," Andrew said.
This office offers separate access, providing the perfect environment for productivity and privacy.
It's an ideal setup for professionals or students, allowing for a quiet and focused workspace.
The home is equipped with ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating, guaranteeing year-round comfort.
A double garage provides secure parking, while the separate laundry offers extensive storage space.
The main living space flows seamlessly onto an outdoor entertainment area, leading to a north-facing, low maintenance backyard.
This space is perfect for alfresco dining, morning coffees or simply soaking up the sun in a low-maintenance garden.
Side access to the backyard ensures practicality without compromising aesthetics.
