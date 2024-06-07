The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Entertainer's delight right on golf course

June 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The modern design of the home offers ample space for a growing family. Pictures supplied.
The modern design of the home offers ample space for a growing family. Pictures supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.