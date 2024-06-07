Entertainer's delight right on golf course

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Located in sought-after West Wodonga in a quiet and friendly neighbourhood, this property is close to Club House Bar & Bistro, educational facilities, recreational parks, shopping centres and easy access to the golf course.
The modern design of the home offers ample space for a growing family, with multiple living areas and a well-appointed kitchen featuring high-end appliances and fabulous storage options.
This spacious Alatalo-built property has four generously sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom with its own ensuite and walk-in robe.
A stunning outdoor area with a large decked area overlooks the landscaped garden and golf course. Enjoy a double garage, a fully insulated shed with a split system and a 4.5Kw solar system.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.