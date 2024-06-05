Bushland firebug accused once again says he didn't do it, over new charge

A man accused of setting fires at Table Top and Thurgoona has pleaded not guilty to an additional charge laid by police.
The plea was entered by defence lawyer Angus Lingham on behalf of Michael Pithers, who was not required to attend Albury Local Court.
Court registrar Wendy Howard was told on Wednesday, June 5, that further time was required by the defence before the case was set down for hearing.
Pithers, a 29-year-old supermarket butcher, previously pleaded not guilty to four charges of intentionally causing a fire and being reckless as to its spread and to having a knife in a public place, over a black machete with a 50-centimetre blade police allegedly found during a search of Pithers' car.
In late April, the prosecution withdrew a charge of intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
This was replaced by the charge of attempted intentionally causing fire and being reckless as to its spread.
Pithers has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
He is accused of lighting four fires, with his arrest coming as the result of police creating Strike Force Zalgris in January after several suspicious fires were reported in the Albury area.
Pithers was arrested after being stopped by police in a white Toyota Corolla on Table Top Road, Thurgoona, on February 26.
Mr Lingham told Ms Howard that additional items for the prosecution brief had been required to be served by May 21.
But he said he only received these items, which were not identified in court, on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 4.
"I seek an adjournment of three weeks to review those items before seeking a hearing date," Mr Lingham said.
Police agreed to the adjournment, with Ms Howard setting the matter down for mention on June 25.
Bail was continued for Pithers, who again is not required to appear before court on the next date provided he is legally represented.
