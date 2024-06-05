The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bushland firebug accused once again says he didn't do it, over new charge

By Albury Court
Updated June 5 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aftermath of one of the fires, in Wignell Road, Thurgoona.
The aftermath of one of the fires, in Wignell Road, Thurgoona.

A man accused of setting fires at Table Top and Thurgoona has pleaded not guilty to an additional charge laid by police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.