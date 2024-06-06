The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The doomsday cult, the missing mum and daughter and Barry's hunt for answers

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated June 6 2024 - 7:03pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired North East detective senior sergeant Barry McIntosh will be undertaking follow up enquiries into this disappearance of his niece Chantelle McDougall and her daughter Leela McDougall. Picture by James Wiltshire
Retired North East detective senior sergeant Barry McIntosh will be undertaking follow up enquiries into this disappearance of his niece Chantelle McDougall and her daughter Leela McDougall. Picture by James Wiltshire

Chantelle McDougall should have been celebrating her 44th birthday on Wednesday, June 5, with her family and friends.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.