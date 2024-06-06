The doomsday cult, the missing mum and daughter and Barry's hunt for answers

Chantelle McDougall should have been celebrating her 44th birthday on Wednesday, June 5, with her family and friends.
Instead, almost 17 years after she disappeared, it is still unknown if she and her daughter, Leela McDougall, are dead or alive.
Retired North East detective senior sergeant Barry McIntosh is entering the search and wanting to find answers, after feeling dissatisfied by the work of the Western Australia Police Force.
His connection is personal, Ms McDougall, who spent some of her childhood and her teenage years living on the Border, is his niece.
"I'm kicking myself that I didn't pay a bit closer attention to what they [the Western Australia Police Force] were doing back in the day," he said.
Ms McDougall and her then six year-old daughter Leela, disappeared from their property in Nannup, Western Australia in July, 2007.
They went missing alongside Tony Popic, who lived in a caravan on their property, and Ms McDougall's partner Gary Felton, a self-styled spiritualist who went by the name of Simon Kadwill, an assumed identity stolen from his co-worker in England.
Mr Felton was the leader of the Truth Fellowship doomsday cult and had an online following, believing they were heading towards a judgment day.
"He was predicting the end of the world," Mr McIntosh said.
He believed moving from the Earth's three-dimensional physical plane to a five-dimensional 'vibrating' plane was done through the ascension process, which is achieved through death.
Some of his online followers have died by suicide under his guidance.
Before the group of four disappeared, they told their family and friends they were travelling to Brazil to help a community and left a note to their landlord apologising for the rush and they were welcome to the furniture and caravan left behind.
Mr McIntosh said there is no evidence they ever left Australia.
Ten years after their disappearance, a three-day inquest was held at Busselton Courthouse in December, 2017.
Based on the evidence available, the coroner ruled that he was not satisfied that any one of them are dead, but has not found any one of them to be alive.
After the inquest, Mr McIntosh began his own investigations into the case, as the Coroners Act allows an individual from the family to access the police file.
"And COVID hit right at either the right time or wrong time," Mr McIntosh said.
"So I had plenty of time to, well, we were in purgatory sitting there, dragging everything out of it.
"And I found a number of holes."
A group of prisoners were completing track works in October 2007, near Northcliffe, Western Australia, when they reported to police scattered clothing and the smell of dead flesh.
On October 31 2007, two police officers attended what they thought was the area where the prisoners had reported the smell and clothing and found a red T-shirt.
The officers thought the T-shirt looked as if it had been there for years rather than months, but seized it for testing.
However, there is no record of a forensic examination of the T-shirt having been done, or of a search of the bushland having been conducted.
"Well, the reality is the police, when they went to that site, twisted the information," Mr McIntosh said.
"They obviously found a red T-shirt there, and they suggested that's what the prisoners had told them.
"The prisoners didn't tell them that at all, they said different clothing."
Police returned back to the same location twice in 2015, but new vegetation growth after the bushfires made it difficult to search the area.
During the inquest, investigators could not establish the identities of the prison workers.
However, Mr McIntosh contacted the prison guard who was with the prisoners at the time and said he was never approached by the police.
The area the police were searching for and where the prisoners were working were also 1km away from each other.
Mr McIntosh is planning on travelling in July to the coordinates given to him by the prison guard to use a drone with light detection and ranging technology to strip the foliage to see any anomalies on the ground.
He will then conduct a line search in the area.
"The Western Australia Police obviously went to the wrong spot in 2007, and they went to the wrong spot again in 2015 because they didn't check their witnesses," he said.
Mr McIntosh has been a part of major crime squads in Wodonga and Wangaratta, including the homicide unit.
He is hoping to get answers for his sister, Catherine McDougall and his brother-in-law, James McDougall, of Baranduda.
The family moved to Kiewa when Ms McDougall was 9, where she attended the then-Kiewa Valley Consolidated School.
She went to Tallangatta High School and fell in love with acting, joining in a number of Border productions.
Completing year 12 at Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Ms McDougall moved to Brunswick to pursue acting after she graduated, but was not accepted into any university courses.
She instead found work as a swimming teacher and lifeguard.
"So from then, it just seemed to go downhill because she had met this guy that he says he was Simon, but it was Gary," Mrs McDougall said.
"And it went from there, she got involved with this idea that he was going to take them to a better place."
She said Mr Felton "had very weird vibes from the very first time" she had met him and did not like having photos taken of him.
Mrs McDougall did not find it unusual that her daughter was going to Brazil as she was a helpful person.
She said her daughter was as a "go-getter" and "hard worker", who was always a character, funny and loved to laugh.
She was also a loving mother to her daughter Leela, who was a bubbly girl who loved swimming and her dogs and they would talk on the phone once or twice a week.
"I do remember one thing I said to Chantelle, 'do you want me to make Leela some clothes? Because it's very hot over there, take them'," she said.
"She says, 'oh, no, don't worry about it, we probably won't need them'.
"And I thought, 'well, that's strange, you're going to go over there, and it's really hot'.
"But apart from that, I just thought, 'oh, that's them trying to save the world'."
Over the years, the new information, rumours and ideas have taken a toll on the family.
"Because the things we were hearing, we had no idea about, and we just thought, 'how could this be'?" Mrs McDougall said.
"What's changed all this from what they seem to be a couple, a little girl, trying to live a quiet life, even though he was a bit strange.
"But to hear all these things come up, and you think, 'oh, my God'."
She said one of the worst feelings she has had was during the inquest, a witness would laugh at every question asked and the coroner did not stop them.
She said it was infuriating.
"My other two kids were there, and they had to witness that, where we had put up with a lot over the time from different things, where they hadn't, because we hadn't had them there in the limelight," she said through tears.
"They were there and they had to put up with that.
"That was the worst feeling of all in all my life."
Some days Mrs McDougall has hope their granddaughter and daughter are still out there, and other days she doesn't.
"If we find something, how will I react?" she said.
"If we don't find anything, how I'll react?
"I have no idea."
Mr McDougall described the 17 years as an "emotional roller-coaster."
He said since the start of their disappearance it has been "a mess up" to get answers, as it took months for the Western Australian police to acknowledge their concerns, which were only taken legitimately when they asked for assistance at Tangambalanga Police Station.
"They wouldn't even accept my information I sent to them, saying 'we've got a missing family', and they wouldn't help us at all," he said.
"I went online and done an application online, they rejected that, they rejected their phone calls."
Mr McDougall said he had "a real bad feeling" about Mr Felton.
Donations to Mr McIntosh's search can be made at www.gofundme.com
