Injured man's plea as brutal dog attack leaves him 'living in fear'

An East Albury man says he is "living in fear" after two Staffordshire bull terriers "viciously" attacked him and his dog near a popular park.
Geoff Dale, now recovering with 14 stitches in both hands, fears the two dogs could attack again with more fatal consequences.
Albury Council said rangers are investigating the case.
"There's two dogs living two roads back from the park that will kill," he said.
"And the next time they get out, they'll do exactly the same - it could be worse."
Mr Dale said his gripe is not against staffies in general, but these two specific dogs.
About 11am on Thursday, May 30, Mr Dale was on his regular walk with his labradoodle Poppy to Collings Park.
As he reached the roundabout at the intersection of Walsh and Jamieson Street, he saw two staffies rip around the corner and lock on to Poppy, pinning her to the ground.
"I saw these two dogs hurtling towards me and, the next moment, they just piled onto Poppy, pinned her down by the neck and started to viciously bite her," Mr Dale said.
"As much as I tried to get them off, they wouldn't let go.
"They were oblivious to any pain. They just wanted to kill Poppy."
Eventually, one dog released its grip and ran away. The other continued attacking Poppy's neck.
Two neighbours saw the attack and called their son to help, who finally pulled the dog away.
"I thought Poppy was dead because she wouldn't get up," Mr Dale said.
"We carried Poppy into a fenced yard. The neighbour couldn't hold the staffy any longer and it broke free.
"The staffy came at us again, but we were in the yard lucky enough.
"That's what really worried me: the killer instinct in him was that he hadn't finished the job, and he was coming back more, even though we'd got him off once."
Mr Dale said blood was "pouring" out of him and his dog. He suffered lacerations and puncture wounds on his hands, requiring 14 stitches.
Poppy had wounds on her throat, shoulder, body and hind legs.
Two rangers arrived at the scene 10 minutes after the attack. One stayed with Mr Dale before he went to the hospital, while the other located the dogs and spoke to their owner.
The next day, Mr Dale called the rangers and asked if they had seized the dogs. The ranger said they couldn't do anything because it was the first recorded attack, Mr Dale said.
"I said to him that can't be right, these dogs are really, really dangerous," Mr Dale said.
"Statistics say that they will escape again. whether it's next week, next month, or in six months.
"But next time, it could be fatal. Do we have to wait for a dog to be killed before we see action?
"Is there no restrictions that they could enforce like muzzling or special caging? There must be other things that the rangers can do and enforce."
Andrew Hill, Albury Council's team leader of education and compliance, told The Border Mail the incident is being investigated.
However, he did not say if a muzzle order would be issued while the investigation unfolds.
"We can confirm that the dogs involved have no previous reported incidents of aggression, and we are currently investigating the situation," he said.
"The safety of our community is always our priority, and we will work with all parties involved to resolve this issue.
"The investigation is being conducted in accordance with our compliance and enforcement policy and relevant guidelines."
Mr Dale said he has suffered trauma from the attack and is now afraid to visit Collings Park.
"I don't feel safe now at all walking down to that park," he said. "That's the result of this, because there's no action.
"I know those two staffies are still there and could get out at any time.
"For me, having experienced that, knowing that next time it could be a fatality for Poppy or a lot worse for my own well-being, I'll never walk down there again."
