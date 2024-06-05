There's a Harper at both ends of the court for the Bulldogs this season

This season is just like old times for the Harper sisters.
After making the switch to Jindera last season, Chelsea has now been joined by older sibling Paige in the Bulldogs' A-grade line-up.
With just one year separating the duo in age, it's brought back memories of their junior playing days.
"When we were younger we would follow each other on and off. I would go up and then she would come up and we'd play together," 22-year-old Paige said.
"So we're used to playing with each other."
Chelsea admits she was all for Paige following her, with both sisters previously playing for Ovens and Murray outfit Albury Tigers.
"I obviously played here last year, and Paige had a good season at Tigers, but she was interested in playing together again," Chelsea said.
"I told her to come to Jindera, so she came down and trialled and made the team, and it's been really good."
While they play at different ends of the court, with Paige a goaler and Chelsea a defender, they still have one thing in common - they both love to win.
"We are both quite competitive, but we still enjoy the fun side of netball," Chelsea admitted.
"We don't take it too seriously, but when it comes to winning, we definitely do love to win."
The Bulldogs have had no shortage of that winning feeling this season and currently remain undefeated after eight rounds.
Paige is one of several new inclusions, with the club also welcoming Maggie Thompson, Millie Medcraft, Sarah Krause, Jaimi Dove and Emma Wellington.
There's also another sister duo, with Tegan Vogel and Tayla Lloyd at the helm as co-coaches.
"We've all gelled so well together and every single combination across the court works, which is so handy to have early on in the season considering we haven't really been together for too long," Paige said.
"Our court flow is one of our biggest strengths and I think it comes from having many experienced players on the court."
The Harper sisters agree the side's round three win against back-to-back reigning premiers Osborne has been a highlight of their season together so far.
"We were down the whole game and in the last quarter we just came back firing and all had that fire in our bellies," Chelsea said.
"Because I'd never played in the Hume League before, everyone would say to me that Osborne is the team to beat," Paige added.
"I remember saying to Chels when we were up opposite ends of the court, 'this is so hard!'
"Everyone was tired, but I think that's the good thing about our team, we always find that last bit of energy to go that little bit further."
While they have spent many seasons as teammates in the past, there's one achievement they're still yet to accomplish together - a premiership.
"Hopefully that's this year," Chelsea said.
