The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

THEN AND NOW: Sending food parcels to Britain a key focus for CWA members

By Uta Wiltshire, Wodonga and District Historical Society
June 6 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wodonga Country Women's Association hall, next door to the fire station, pictured in 1940, eight years after the branch began. Picture supplied
The Wodonga Country Women's Association hall, next door to the fire station, pictured in 1940, eight years after the branch began. Picture supplied

From The Border Morning Mail March 9, 1949:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.