THEN AND NOW: Sending food parcels to Britain a key focus for CWA members

Main object of the branch was the establishment of the Infant Welfare Centre. This was accomplished in 1938 and in October of that year, the new CWA building and Infant Welfare Centre was completed and formally opened. Foundation stone was laid by Mrs Thomas Ryan, branch president, wife of the then Shire President, on July 27, 1938. The building cost 1000 pounds and was officially opened by Mrs Hicken, past state president of the Victorian CWA. Present was Dr Vera Scantlebury, and Sister McKnight, of Albury, was installed as sister in charge. Final payment on the building was made in 1946.

