THEN AND NOW: Sending food parcels to Britain a key focus for CWA members

From The Border Morning Mail March 9, 1949:
Formed in August 1934, Wodonga branch of the CWA held its first meetings in rooms lent rent free by the late Mr Albert Schlink. The branch's first president was Mrs J. F. Turner, and Mrs J. S. N. Harris held the combined office of secretary-treasurer.
Main object of the branch was the establishment of the Infant Welfare Centre. This was accomplished in 1938 and in October of that year, the new CWA building and Infant Welfare Centre was completed and formally opened. Foundation stone was laid by Mrs Thomas Ryan, branch president, wife of the then Shire President, on July 27, 1938. The building cost 1000 pounds and was officially opened by Mrs Hicken, past state president of the Victorian CWA. Present was Dr Vera Scantlebury, and Sister McKnight, of Albury, was installed as sister in charge. Final payment on the building was made in 1946.
During the 14 years of the branch's existence, membership has steadily increased and now numbers 70. President (Mrs Phillips) said yesterday that the objects of the branch are:
Already 60 petrol tins of fat have been forwarded to Britain. Thirty-five quilts were made by members, some hand-knitted, and others of patchwork. Food parcels to the value of 30 pounds have been sent to needy British families. Each year, 13 pounds, two shillings and sixpence is subscribed towards the "adoption" of a war orphan.
International Day was celebrated at the monthly meeting of the branch. Mrs F. Hartwig prepared and read a paper about the chosen country, Scotland. Several members who had been to Scotland gave their impressions, and Mrs S. Whitbourne played Scottish airs on the piano.
A collection for the Associated Countrywomen of the World's Million Member Fund pennies' drive realised 9 shillings.
Competition for the best three flowers from a home garden was judged by Mrs Heilmann, of Albury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.