Wise words from voice of Dickie Knee helped Border radio host plan exit

The death of television and radio announcer John Blackman has been keenly felt by Wodonga councillor Kev Poulton.
The former mayor said his decision to depart radio at the end of 2022 after two decades was heavily influenced by the voiceover man from television's Hey Hey It's Saturday.
He explained that one day, while doing the breakfast program on 2AY after earlier appearing on Melbourne station 3AW a surprise encounter unfolded.
"It was eight in the morning and the phone was ringing and I grabbed it and the unmistakable tone came through - 'Hi Kev, it's John Blackman'," Poulton, who was in the studio with co-host Kylie King, said.
"It was one of those moments that was surreal to have him ringing up in your studio and once I got my jaw off the floor we had a chat and he said I heard you on 3AW this morning and could he use some of my material with his website subscribers.
"I obliged and we exchanged numbers and emails and then he was happy to have a chat with Kylie and I on radio a couple of days later.
"And it was actually John who made me leave radio.
"He said 'you've got to know when it's your time' and he explained he had a good career and done a lot of things but he felt he was holding back some others from getting an opportunity.
"It was that, combined with a couple of other things, that resonated in me and I thought it's time for somebody else to have a go."
In addition to gaining fame as the voice of Dickie Knee on Hey Hey, Blackman, 76, was a top-rating breakfast radio announcer with 3AW in the 1980s.
In recent years, he had his own website and newsletter which featured a stream of jokes.
Blackman's death was announced on Wednesday, June 5.
He was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer in 2019 which resulted in his jaw being removed.
Poulton said he had last spoken to Blackman over 12 months ago, but would be reflecting on his talents when he has his weekly on-air segment with 3AW's Tony Moclair just after 1pm on Thursday, June 6.
"His wit was razor sharp, I think everybody admired that," Poulton said.
"Rarely does someone like that ring a regional radio station, let alone entertain your audience and leave a bit of wisdom which changes your life."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.