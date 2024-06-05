'Standing proud together': Clubs celebrate competition's first Pride Round

History was recently made in the AFL NEB Female Football League with the competition celebrating its first Pride Round.
Among the clubs to recognise the occasion was Wangaratta Rovers and Thurgoona, who collaborated for their clash at W.J Findlay Oval.
Both clubs' open sides ran through a rainbow banner with the words 'standing proud together', while Rovers also donned special pride jumpers designed by Donna Collins.
Under-14s and under-17s were able to opt in by wearing rainbow socks for the occasion.
The home side then had further cause for celebration after claiming the Pride Cup with a 95-point win against the Bulldogs, with Charli Simmonds claiming the best on ground medal.
"We're hoping it's a perpetual trophy and we can do it again every year," Rovers' open leading games' holder Amy Collins said.
Collins admitted it was a significant milestone for the club, who has LGBTQIA+ representation.
"It's really good for the opens to celebrate that, but it's also good for the younger queer people to see it and to see that there's so much acceptance and love," Collins said.
"Things might not be great right now, but it gets better, and I think our club is so accepting of everyone.
"The whole day was really lovely.
"It's the first one, so I'm hoping year after year we can improve it and make it bigger to include more people."
Pride round is split across two rounds, with part two scheduled to take place after the long weekend bye.
It also marked the first time in Rovers' Female Football Club history that all three grades were victorious on the same day, with the juniors also enjoying wins against the Bulldogs.
In the open competition, Lavington currently sits on top of the ladder, followed by Raiders, Rovers, Felines and Bulldogs.
