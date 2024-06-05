The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Bulldogs reveal the future of Mackie and Garland at the kennel

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 5 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jindera has reappointed Luke Garland and Joel Mackie as assistant coach and coach respectively for next season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Jindera has reappointed Luke Garland and Joel Mackie as assistant coach and coach respectively for next season. Picture by Mark Jesser

Jindera has moved swiftly to reappoint former O&M stars Joel Mackie and Luke Garland for next season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Meet a prince of tides who made history swimming from Newcastle to Sydney
Dean Summers is the first person to swim from Newcastle to Sydney. Picture by Taek Yang
Dean was unhappy, out of shape and unfulfilled - then he made a change.
Rowan Cowley
No comments

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.