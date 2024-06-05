Bulldogs reveal the future of Mackie and Garland at the kennel

Jindera has moved swiftly to reappoint former O&M stars Joel Mackie and Luke Garland for next season.
The high-profile duo joined the kennel this season with Mackie as coach and Garland as assistant coach.
The pair will assume the same positions next season.
After missing finals last season, their arrival has sparked an instant turnaround in the fortunes of the Bulldogs who sit second with a 7-1 record to trail Osborne by percentage.
Mackie, who previously coached Osborne for the past four seasons, said it was an easy decision for him to commit for next year when recently approached by Bulldog officials.
"Everything has gone relatively smoothly since I signed as coach, especially having somebody the calibre of Luke as my assistant," Mackie said.
"We are both really enjoying what we are doing and working together and now the focus is to keep growing the group and to keep on improving.
"Having Luke as an assistant, we can bounce ideas off each other and even at training we mix it up so it's not me talking to the group the whole time.
"Luke boasts a lot of O&M experience and knows what to do and what is expected, so it feels that we are working well together."
Mackie returned to his junior club as coach this season after having previously played fourths and thirds and making his senior debut at the kennel.
He also played in the Bulldogs' 2008 flag under coach Robbie Murray.
Mackie is enjoying being back at the kennel.
"It's been unreal," he said.
"It's been an easy transition after coaching Osborne for four years where I felt I learnt a lot in regards to coaching.
"But the change in environment has been really refreshing and I'm enjoying every minute of being back at my home club at the moment."
Jindera was expected to be one of the league's biggest improvers after the appointment of Mackie and Garland who were able to attract their fair share of recruits over the off-season.
Mackie felt the Bulldogs had lived up to the expectations so far this season after beating Holbrook and CDHBU and their only loss against Osborne in round 3.
"It's been a promising start to the season and probably the most pleasing aspect is the way the playing group has adapted to a new system and a new coach," he said.
"Everyone is willing to keep learning and get better which makes my job so much easier.
"It's a really good environment to be around at the moment and I think that is showing in the footy we have played so far.
"In saying that, I still feel there is a lot of improvement but we have also done a lot of good stuff to put us in the position that we are in at the moment."
Mackie felt on exposed form so far, that reigning premier Osborne remained the side to beat.
The Tigers sit on top of the ladder with their only loss against Holbrook in round 5 by nine points.
"Osborne is still definitely the side to beat," he said.
"It's no secret that they have had superior depth for a long time now which I enjoyed during my time out there.
"But they have also added some quality recruits, George (Alexander) looks like he has gone to another level this season with his goalkicking.
"I definitely think they have got as good a side as last season so it is going to be a big challenge for everyone to try and knock them off."
Mackie has battled a calf complaint this season which has restricted him to four of eight matches.
The dual Morris medallist and nine-time premiership player conceded he would remain a week to week proposition for the remainder of his glittering career.
"It's been funny with the body so far this season because I had a really good pre-season then I strained my calf on the eve of the season and had a few niggles since," he said.
"I understand that I'm in the twilight of my career and that I just need to listen to my body.
"Hopefully I can start stringing some games together in the countdown to finals and start playing some good footy.
"I don't need to play every game, I feel sometimes I'm just better off coaching from the sidelines than trying to play when my body isn't right.
"I'm not really fussed if I don't play at the moment but I still enjoy playing, training and competing.
"So I want to play for as long as I can."
Bulldogs recruiting manager and committeeman Simon Cossor said the club was thrilled to be able re-sign Mackie and Garland to provide the club with further stability going forward.
"Our goal was to be able to re-sign Joel and Garlo before the long weekend and we are stoked as a club that it has come to fruition," Cossor said.
"Now it puts the club in a position to start re-signing the playing group and assessing whether we need any further recruits for next year.
"Both Joel and Garlo have brought that experience and enthusiasm to the playing group which is infectious and you can just see their drive and motivation to make the group better.
"It's not just with the senior group but the kids in the junior grades as well.
"Both Joel and Garlo played juniors at the club and now to have them return this season has had a huge impact both on and off the field.
"Both the Mackie and Garland families are Jindera through and through and to have them back is terrific for both the club and the town."
