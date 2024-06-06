WEATHER WATCH: Temperatures plunge, overcast skies, yes, winter is here

Broome's 62.2 millimetres on Thursday, May 30, followed 50 successive days without any rain. This was the heaviest daily rainfall at Broome for late May since 1964 and before that in 1950. Sydney had a deluge of 142.6 millimetres to Sunday morning. This was Sydney's wettest June day since 150.6 millimetres on June 11, 1991, just 10 days before my twin grandchildren Benjamin and Jessica were born. Just a few days before Sydney got its deluge, the last days of May were unusually warm at 24 degrees. A very similar event happened in 1998, 1978, and 1923 in Sydney. We certainly had above average rainfall during the coming winter after these three episodes. The second week of June will see the next significant rain event.