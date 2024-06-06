WEATHER WATCH: Temperatures plunge, overcast skies, yes, winter is here

Winter has certainly arrived with a vengeance with overcast skies and low maximum temperatures whilst East Gippsland has received much needed rainfall after a dry autumn.
During the past week heavy rain was reported from several districts across the nation. The main districts were the western part of Western Australia from Broome to Bunbury and part of our own region south from Gunnedah southwards to northern Victoria and just recently along the NSW coast from Coffs Harbour to Nowra. Bunbury, located in the south west corner of Western Australia, recorded 72.6 millimetres to Monday morning, May 27, which was the wettest May day on record. The previous wettest May day was 68 millimetres on May 27, 1999. The event in May 1999 led to heavy rain in our regions just two days later.
The recent event in Bunbury also led to heavy rain in our region during last Friday, May 31. Shepparton recorded 58.8 millimetres to last Friday morning, the wettest May day in 147 years of records while Violet Town with 104 millimetres also had its wettest ever May day, breaking the previous record which had stood since 1918. The rainfall in Coonabarabran to Saturday morning, June 1, amounted to 42 millimetres, making this the wettest June day since 1991.
Broome's 62.2 millimetres on Thursday, May 30, followed 50 successive days without any rain. This was the heaviest daily rainfall at Broome for late May since 1964 and before that in 1950. Sydney had a deluge of 142.6 millimetres to Sunday morning. This was Sydney's wettest June day since 150.6 millimetres on June 11, 1991, just 10 days before my twin grandchildren Benjamin and Jessica were born. Just a few days before Sydney got its deluge, the last days of May were unusually warm at 24 degrees. A very similar event happened in 1998, 1978, and 1923 in Sydney. We certainly had above average rainfall during the coming winter after these three episodes. The second week of June will see the next significant rain event.
It continued very dry during May in South Australia, most of the Northern Territory and parts of Queensland. Adelaide has recorded its driest February to May period in 183 years of records. Three of the driest such periods were in 1870, 1891 and 2005. This will set up a wet winter in our regions and it is now likely that Adelaide will follow suite with the current heavy rain in Perth and Bunbury.
May was considered a strange month in North East Victoria. Few towns recorded the mean minimum temperatures being the coldest for May since 2005 and the third coldest back to 1902. The mean maximums for May turned out to be the warmest since 2005 and the fifth warmest behind 1902, 1938 and 1947. Both Hillston and Wilcannia recorded their wettest ever May in more than 120 years with 161.5 millimetres and 114 millimetres respectively. Their previous wettest Mays were in 1968 and 1906.
