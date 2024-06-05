Threat to kill ex while holding scissors 'serious example of intimidation'

A man's ongoing push to get into a drug rehabilitation program has helped him avoid serving an 18-month jail term behind bars for threatening to kill his ex-partner.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys told Keiran Murray that his "pro-active" efforts over the past three months was an indicator of his genuine wish to rehabilitate.
That meant, she said, the community would be better served by Murray not ending up in a jail cell.
Ms Humphreys told Murray in Albury Local Court on Wednesday afternoon, June 5, that there was no doubt his offending had crossed the threshold for a jail term, such was the seriousness of what he did.
But she ordered the term be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Murray, 26, made the threat after his ex-partner rejected his constant demands for sex during an early-morning drinking session.
He fled the house and jumped a back fence when she threatened to call the police, only to return soon afterwards.
They had a heated argument and he made another threat to kill the woman, and walked towards her while holding a pair of scissors in his clenched fist.
Murray was armed again when he was found by police a few days later, on March 4, 2024.
"Upon his arrest," Ms Humphreys said, "he threw a red flick-knife about eight centimetres in length at his feet."
The West Albury man previously pleaded guilty to intimidation, common assault and custody of a knife in a public place.
He and the victim were in a relationship for three years, separating about four years ago.
They and their two young children were at her South Albury home on March 1 and he repeatedly pestered her overnight for sex.
When she refused a final time, Murray shouted at her and threatened: 'I'm gonna kill you mother f---er.'"
Ms Humphreys said Murray's offending was aggravated by it taking place in her home while he was intoxicated.
"I note it included a threat to kill while he was armed with a pair of scissors," she said.
"That is a serious example of intimidation ... "
Ms Humphreys pointed to a sentence assessment report that Murray was someone, with an acquired brain injury, who had required assistance with mental health, illicit drug and housing issues.
Murray's sentencing had been delayed by a week as efforts were made to get him into the Balund-a Program - an Indigenous, diversion option for offenders aged over 18 targeting addiction that is run in far north-eastern NSW.
"It is unfortunate that has not happened prior to sentence," Ms Humphreys said.
However, it had been indicated to the court that NSW Community Corrections might be able help that occur.
Murray was sentenced to 14 months' jail in the community for the intimidation, three months for the assault - this was for him grabbing the victim by her arms - and six months over the knife.
One condition of his intensive corrections order is that Murray complete a seven-day detoxification program at another rehabilitation centre before entering Balund-a.
