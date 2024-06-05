After building adventure, off-road store open for business

After a longer than expected construction process, four-wheel drive accessories store ARB is open in South Albury and its former home is on the market for a hefty sum.
The retailer has moved from a shop in Hume Street in central Albury, near The Hamilton residential block, to purpose-built premises on the corner of Wodonga Place and Nurigong Street.
Branch manager Michael Bruce said it was relief to begin trading at the new site on Monday, June 3.
"Presentation wise, you can't miss it when you come into town," Mr Bruce said of the prominent location at the southern entrance to Albury from the Union Bridge.
"We're not hidden now, whereas we were behind The Hamilton, we well and truly stand out now."
Mr Bruce said various factors had contributed to the building process being drawn out.
When the shift was announced in June last year, it was originally hoped the site would be open in July and then prior to Christmas.
The retail section of the new building is more than twice the size of the Hume Street site and there is also a larger warehouse and nine vehicle work bays and six hoists compared to five and three previously.
ARB traded from Hume Street until May 31 before transferring stock and equipment across the weekend.
The former site is owned by the ARB company and has been put on the market through Stean Nicholls Real Estate.
Assigned agent Kristian Hopwood declined to say how many responses had been received by the close of expressions of interest on Wednesday, June 5, however he was upbeat about a sale.
"It's a very attractive property and there's a mixture of owner-operators and investors wanting to buy it," Mr Hopwood said.
The property is expected to fetch between $2.5 million and $3 million with would-be purchasers coming from Albury-Wodonga and beyond.
The building covers 840 square metres with 12 car parks at its frontage.
A warehouse at the rear faces on to a car wash and is within sight of a KFC fast food outlet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.