'Do we have to wait for a dog to be killed?'

An East Albury man says he is "living in fear" after two Staffordshire bull terriers "viciously" attacked him and his dog near a popular park.
Geoff Dale, now recovering with 14 stitches in both hands, fears the two dogs could attack again with more fatal consequences.
Read the story by Layton Holley, including what Albury Council said in response to the attack, here.
In other news, a tweak to Victoria's Local Government Act could see 700,000 eligible voters miss out on casting a ballot in October's statewide council elections.
The story, by Ben Silvester, details why Small Business Australia executive director Bill Lang thinks there could be "electoral chaos". Read more here.
In sport, Jindera has moved swiftly to reappoint former Ovens and Murray stars Joel Mackie and Luke Garland for next season in an ominous sign for Hume league rivals.
Brent Godde has the details here.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a great Thursday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
