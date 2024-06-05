Tallangatta Football League - mid-season report card

THE SEASON SO FAR: The Swans' premiership defence has gone relatively smoothly except for a hiccup against the Roos who were able to inflict a hefty 50-point defeat in round 6 with both sides missing key players. Despite having plenty of injuries the Swans' superior depth has kept them from being exposed so far. Young gun and dual best and fairest Kyle Cooper has missed four matches while prized recruit Luke Daly will miss the remainder of the season with a torn PCL. Clever forward Ethan Boxall has also missed the past three matches and is yet to return to his brilliant best after missing last season with an ankle injury.