Tallangatta Football League - mid-season report card

The countdown to the Tallangatta league finals has begun with six sides remaining in finals contention at the half-way point. However, for one of the rare times there is no clear premiership favourite with Chiltern, Beechworth, Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek all legitimate flag contenders. A vastly-improved Thurgoona and Barnawartha look set to fight out the remaining spot up for grabs inside the top-five. BRENT GODDE looks at how the remainder of the season may unfold.
LADDER: First (8-1)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Swans' premiership defence has gone relatively smoothly except for a hiccup against the Roos who were able to inflict a hefty 50-point defeat in round 6 with both sides missing key players. Despite having plenty of injuries the Swans' superior depth has kept them from being exposed so far. Young gun and dual best and fairest Kyle Cooper has missed four matches while prized recruit Luke Daly will miss the remainder of the season with a torn PCL. Clever forward Ethan Boxall has also missed the past three matches and is yet to return to his brilliant best after missing last season with an ankle injury.
THE RUN HOME: Despite sitting on top of the ladder, the Swans can still slip to as low as fourth depending on the results of return clashes against Beechworth, Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah. They will start slight favourites against the Bushrangers at home but slight underdogs against the Roos and Hawks when they have to travel. They only play Wahgunyah and Dederang-Mt Beauty once which could prove costly if percentage decides the top-three. Can only afford to drop one match in the run home to be guaranteed a double chance.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Second (15-3)
PLAYER SWANS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Mark Doolan still remains pivotal to the Swans and their main avenue to goal. Any injury to the star veteran during finals would be a dagger in the heart to their hopes of a three-peat.
WHY SWANS CAN WIN THE FLAG: The Swans still boast a formidable list although you can mount an argument it's not as strong as the past two seasons. Their recent record at Sandy Creek, winning 6-0 over the past two years is hard to ignore.
BIGGEST CHINK IN SWANS' ARMOUR: The lack of another tall marking target across half-forward similar to Nick Bracher two years ago and Kyle Magee last year. An over-reliance on Doolan to kick a winning score is also a concern. The Swans will need Ethan Boxall fit and firing in finals to clinch the three-peat.
LADDER: First (8-1)
THE SEASON SO FAR: There wasn't much noise coming out of Baarmutha Park over the off-season but the Bushrangers have let their football do the talking to sit second on the ladder. Beechworth matched Chiltern for three quarters in the opening round before claiming the prized scalps of both Yackandandah and Kiewa-Sandy Creek to highlight their premiership credentials. Barton medallist Cam Fendyk, Connor Stone and Willem Love have all enjoyed stellar seasons and have been instrumental in their lofty ladder position.
THE RUN HOME: The Bushrangers already boast the second highest percentage in the competition and have the added bonus of playing Wahgunyah and Dederang-Mt Beauty in the run home. Only need to beat one of Chiltern, Yackandah or Kiewa-Sandy Creek to be virtually guaranteed a top-three finish.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: First (15-3)
PLAYER BUSHRANGERS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Lachie Armstrong is crucial to the Bushrangers structure as a strong marking target in attack and a reliable avenue to goal. Armstrong missed the first semi-final against Chiltern last year with the Bushrangers only kicking five goals for the match in his absence to highlight Armstrong's importance.
WHY THE BUSHRANGERS CAN WIN THE FLAG: Have a lot younger list this season and a side better suited to playing at Sandy Creek.
BIGGEST CHINK IN BUSHRANGERS' ARMOUR: Their recent record at Sandy Creek with one win from five matches over the past two years including four-straight losses.
LADDER: Third (7-2)
THE SEASON SO FAR: The Roos started the season slowly with losses against Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Beechworth but similar to the other top-four sides are yet to be at full-strength this season. Their big win against reigning premier Chiltern by 50-points has easily been the highlight so far. The Roos' return to form coincided with the return of Nick Donaghey who missed the opening month of the season with the key forward crucial to their structures.
THE RUN HOME: Similar to the Bushrangers the Roos play Wahgunyah and Dederang-Mt Beauty in the run home which will take percentage out of the equation in regards to a top-three finish. Need to win two out of three return clashes against Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Beechworth and Chiltern to snatch the double chance.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Fourth (14-4)
PLAYER ROOS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: The Roos boast the best defence in the competition with key defender Logan Martin who may be under-rated externally but is highly-rated internally for his ability to read the play and take an intercept mark. Has taken his game to another level this season.
WHY ROOS CAN WIN THE FLAG: Have a lot more firepower this year compared to last season with Mitch Exton, Ethan Roach, Judah Hood and Sam McKenzie all capable of kicking multiple goals and the Roos less reliant on Nick Donaghey to kick a winning score.
BIGGEST CHINK IN ROOS' ARMOUR: Lack of recent finals experience and the mental demons of two hefty finals losses last year.
LADDER: Fourth (7-2)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Sleeping giant of the competition. Despite battling one of the league's longest injury lists, the Hawks still remain in the mix for a top-three finish and trail the third-placed Roos by percentage. Their midfield has been missing best and fairest winner Jack Haugen, alongside Josh Hicks and Jacob Barber for most of the season so far. Key forward Jamie Paul is expected to return from WA in the second half of the season while Mitch Paton has booted 20 goals in the past three rounds after having a delayed start to the year.
THE RUN HOME: The Hawks can only afford to lose one more match in the run home if they want to secure the double chance. Not playing Wahgunyah or Dederang-Mt Beauty again robs the Hawks the opportunity to boost their percentage.
PREDICTED LADDER FINISH: Third (15-3)
PLAYER THE HAWKS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Mitch Paton is a versatile tall who commands one of the opposition's best defenders who can also pinch hit in the ruck. The prospect of Jamie Paul, Connor Newnham and Paton in the same forward line is a nightmare scenario for opposition defences.
WHY HAWKS CAN WIN THE FLAG: At full-strength the Hawks boast the best list in the competition with no glaring weakness.
BIGGEST CHINK IN HAWKS' ARMOUR: After dropping two matches and the Hawks almost guaranteed to have the worst percentage of the top-four sides, they could easily miss the double chance. It's impossible to see any side repeating Chiltern's heroics of last year and winning four straight finals given the quality of the top-four this season.
LADDER: Fifth (6-3)
THE SEASON SO FAR: Have improved sharply under coach Daniel McAlister to win six matches and prove ultra competitive against Yackandandand and Beechworth. The only blowout was a 107-point loss against Chiltern in round 4. Tyson Neander, Luke Gerecke and skipper Tom Rake have been instrumental in the Bulldogs' rapid improvement.
THE RUN HOME: The Bulldogs have a two game buffer over Barnawartha who they play in round 11. A win will guarantee their first finals berth since winning the flag in 2019.
PREDICTED FINISH: Fifth (11-7)
PLAYER DOGS CAN'T AFFORD TO LOSE: Tyson Neander has been in stellar form in the midfield since arriving from Lavington to inject some much-needed class into the Bulldogs' onball division.
WHY THE DOGS CAN WIN THE FLAG: While the Bulldogs are not yet regarded as a genuine flag threat, McAlister is certainly laying the foundations for their next flag assault.
BIGGEST CHINK IN SWANS' ARMOUR: Lack the overall class of the other top-four sides.
