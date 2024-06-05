The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

'One of the greatest to ever play' set to line up in the Ovens and Murray

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated June 5 2024 - 7:52pm, first published 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Betts played a one-off game for Branxholme-Wallacedale as part of The Carlton Draft initiative in 2022. Picture by the Warrnambool Standard
Eddie Betts played a one-off game for Branxholme-Wallacedale as part of The Carlton Draft initiative in 2022. Picture by the Warrnambool Standard

AFL legend Eddie Betts will play a one-off match for Wangaratta Rovers next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

More from sports
Meet a prince of tides who made history swimming from Newcastle to Sydney
Dean Summers is the first person to swim from Newcastle to Sydney. Picture by Taek Yang
Dean was unhappy, out of shape and unfulfilled - then he made a change.
Rowan Cowley
No comments

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.