'One of the greatest to ever play' set to line up in the Ovens and Murray

AFL legend Eddie Betts will play a one-off match for Wangaratta Rovers next month.
The Hawks announced on Wednesday night that Betts, who played 350 matches in a decorated career with Carlton and Adelaide, will line up against Wodonga Raiders at W.J. Findlay Oval on July 6.
Fittingly, the appearance will coincide with the Ovens and Murray's Indigenous round and see Betts go head-to-head with former Crows team-mate Cam Ellis-Yolmen.
Rovers coach Sam Murray was delighted with the signing, which he hoped would be something children in Wangaratta would talk about for years to come.
Betts has family connections to the Hawks through his wife, Anna Scullie.
"It's awesome news," Murray told The Border Mail on Wednesday night.
"To have a player of his calibre, in Indigenous round, someone who just epitomises what the whole round is about, is really special.
"He's one of the greatest to ever play the game so we are thrilled.
"It's not a big commercial play for us, it's something that happened really organically, with Eddie approaching us and wanting to be part of it.
"We welcomed him with open arms.
"Football means a lot to a lot of people in this town and we hope this is just another thing that helps keeping kids fall in love with footy."
News of Betts' match comes on the back of Mitch Robinson playing for the Raiders last weekend and ahead of Heath Shaw playing for Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend.
Before Betts lines up for the club, the Hawks have more pressing matters to worry about, namely in the form of flag favourite Yarrawonga, who they meet at J.C. Lowe Oval on Saturday.
Murray said Dylan Stone and Will McCarthy were in contention to play for the Hawks in the top of the table clash.
