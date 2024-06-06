'False imprisonment' claim after Border builder clings to bonnet of speeding car

A mental health patient accused of driving erratically while a Border tradesman held on to the bonnet of his car says he's being falsely imprisoned.
"It's all crap," David Parker said from Thomas Embling Hospital on Tuesday, June 4, after the allegations were aired in the Wodonga Magistrates Court.
"It's defamation of character.
"It's false imprisonment, so I'm going for false imprisonment and I can prove it."
The 47-year-old is alleged to have been approached by the victim at a Mayfair Drive work site on February 22.
The court heard the victim, who was building a shed, saw Parker walking from a black Holden Colorado holding something in a jumper under his arm.
The court heard the man went to Parker's Ford Falcon utility and asked what he had, before Parker locked the door.
The builder saw a drill with the court told Parker started the car, and drove into the man, pushing him onto the ute's bonnet, and forcing him to hang on to prevent falling off.
The man was in fear as he was allegedly driven at high speed, and managed to get off when Parker allegedly almost hit a car while swerving.
"All false," Parker said on a video link, and said "they arrested the wrong bloke".
He claimed the other man "attacked me at the Barnawartha BP".
Parker had been taken into custody during a citizen's arrest at the petrol station and faces charges including reckless conduct endangering life, driving in a manner dangerous, driving at a dangerous speed and stealing petrol from the Barnawartha business.
Parker is also alleged to have stolen groceries from Woolworths and items from the Wangaratta Bunnings.
"It's all untrue," he said.
Family members raised concerns about Parker's mental state during a previous court appearance after his arrest.
Parker asked to be sent back to the Melbourne Assessment Prison to get his paperwork and belongings which he said had been left in three different cells.
He said those documents would show he was being falsely held.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said he didn't control the prison system and adjourned the matter to July 9.
