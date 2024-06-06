From baby Bulldog to devoted netballer: Ellie's rise through the ranks

Many long-time Wodonga supporters would remember Ellie Ainsworth running around John Flower Oval as a kid.
Now in the blink of an eye, that same energetic kid is about to become a 150 game netballer for the club she calls home.
The daughter of Wodonga senior games record holder, Keith Ainsworth, was born to be a Bulldog.
"I was always running amok and going to the canteen," Ainsworth recalled.
"I'll see people at the club now that I haven't seen in ages and they'll say 'I remember you when you were a baby.'
"I get those comments all the time."
While still only 21, it's probably no surprise the talented midcourter has been able to rack up 150 games so quickly when she can count on one hand the amount of matches she's missed.
"I've only ever missed two games over the past eight years and they were in my very first season," she said.
Ainsworth joined the Bulldogs' under-16s in 2016 as a 12-year-old.
"My very first year when we had Kylie (Murphy) as coach, I didn't get on court much, I sat on the bench a lot, but I didn't care, I had the best time," she said.
"I was playing with all these older girls and I just loved it.
"We made the elimination final that year but lost in the first final.
"The next two years we were mid-range, and then in my top age year we made it to the prelim final and lost by a goal. That was probably the most successful year I've had."
While she's the first to admit it's been a tough few years for the Bulldogs' senior netballers, Ainsworth hasn't shied away from challenging times.
The A-grade side is now starting to reap the rewards, having already racked up four wins from eight games this season.
"I've been saying to a few people, I've won more games this year than I have in the past four years, it's so exciting," she said.
"We've been through a really rough 10 year period since we won the last flag.
"It's so hard going to training week in, week out and then going on game day and you're putting in so much effort, but you're just not getting the rewards.
"It's really draining and it's so difficult to stay positive, but I'm really proud of the club and the way we've kept going through those times and eventually getting the rewards this year."
The 2022 Ovens and Murray Rising Star has now been a part of the club's A-grade side for three seasons, and still gets tingles when she reminisces on her first A-grade call-up.
"It was at Albury in 2018 and I was 15," she recalled.
"I got to play with Kylie Murphy. She's been one of my biggest inspirations, so that was so awesome to play with her.
"I'll never forget, we had Shea (Cunningham) coaching at the time. She came up to me at training and told me and I just couldn't believe it.
"I was so excited, it was such a good experience."
Ainsworth will celebrate her milestone match this weekend against North Albury, with the Bulldogs also set to host its 2004 premiership reunions.
