'Only one bottle of rum': drunk driver reversed into Wodonga police car

A high-range drink-driver says he "only" drank one bottle of rum before getting behind the wheel and reversing into a police car.
Samoan seasonal worker Arnold Muamua Ioasa Afamasaga was spotted in a silver Holden Commodore travelling at slow speed on Morrison Street in Wodonga.
He slowed to 20kmh at 1.15am during the October 11 incident last year.
Police tried to intercept the car but Afamasaga stopped, drove off, then stopped a second time.
Officers stopped their vehicle three metres behind the Holden and Afamasaga backed into the car at slow speed.
Police pulled the Afamasaga out and noticed a strong smell of alcohol.
He blew 0.187 and told officers he was driving a friend home.
Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn told Afamasaga he'd had a lot to drink.
The Wodonga factory worker replied he'd had "only one bottle" of Captain Morgan.
"You shouldn't have been driving," Mr Dunn replied.
"You had a bottle of rum."
Mr Dunn imposed a two-year driving ban with a $1750 fine, and warned driving while banned could carry jail time or cause visa problems.
