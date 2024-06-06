Safety campaign launched after more than 100 young workers hurt in North East

More than 100 young workers have been injured in the North East in the past 18 months, as a new campaign seeks to combat unsafe job practices.
Data released by WorkSafe shows 107 employees aged 15 to 24 have had injury claims accepted since the start of 2023.
The employees work in the North East region including Wangaratta, Wodonga, Benalla, and the Alpine, Indigo, and Towong shires.
A safety campaign launched at GoTAFE Wangaratta on Thursday, June 6, urged young workers to ask questions when confronted with unsafe practices.
The campaign includes the character "UMM", named after the expression for when people are unsure of what to do.
"We all know what a great asset young workers can be, but sometimes the enthusiasm and energy they can bring to a role may mean they are less likely to ask questions if something doesn't seem right," WorkSafe director Narelle Beer said.
"No one should ever be made to feel unsafe at work - whether it's being asked to work without the right safety equipment, aggressive behaviour or language, or having someone get too close for comfort - UMM is here to remind young workers that it's OK to speak up."
About a quarter of those injured were in construction, and other industries included manufacturing, healthcare and social work.
The most common causes of injuries were being hit by moving objects, body stress, and falls, trips and slips.
The campaign follows an incident at the Wangaratta saleyards earlier this week.
WorkSafe is investigating Tuesday's incident at the livestock exchange, which left a man injured after he was reportedly left stuck under a cattle truck.
"WorkSafe inspectors have taken action to ensure occupational health and safety obligations are being met and will determine whether a formal investigation is required," a spokeswoman said.
