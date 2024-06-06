Border MP wants harder line taken against Israel

Helen Haines says the time for the federal government to be restrained with Israel is over, saying the war in Gaza has prompted massive feedback from her North East constituents.
The member for Indi delivered a five-minute speech on the conflict in Parliament's Federation Chamber on Thursday, June 6.
"Many people in Indi have written to me about the situation in Palestine, in fact more people have written to me on this issue than anything else in this term of Parliament," Dr Haines said.
She said that feedback prompted her call last year on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong to seek an immediate ceasefire and votes for a ceasefire to parliamentary motions.
With US President Joe Biden recently mapping out a ceasefire plan, Dr Haines said now was the time for the federal government to be fiercer in its diplomacy with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is waging war against the Hamas terrorist group.
"Like so many of my constituents I want the government to take a stronger stand against the actions of the Netanyahu government," Dr Haines said.
"There is a time to be measured, a time to be restrained, that time has passed.
"There must be consequences for this ongoing violence which has claimed the lives of more than 38,000 people.
"This is not the same as siding with Hamas, it's not that simple.
"The expectations of a democratically-elected state are vastly different to those of a terrorist organisation.
"There is a strong and legitimate peace deal on the table."
Dr Haines said she condemned the terrorist attack and kidnappings by Hamas members on October 7, 2023, in southern Israel which sparked the bombing in the Gaza Strip.
"I acknowledge this current conflict was triggered by those awful events, but the months of violence that have followed since can no longer be tolerated by the international community," she said.
The independent MP also spoke of her concern about the level of opposition to Jews in the country.
"The rise in anti-Semitism in Australia is deeply disturbing, as is the increasing intimidation directed at people of the Jewish faith," Dr Haines said.
"And while I believe in the right to peaceful protest, when the line has been crossed it must be called out."
Dr Haines said political attacks were having a mental and physical impact on ethnic communities as well politicians and their staff.
"It's in this context that I've not felt it possible as a member of this place to engage in public-facing debate that is safe, constructive and contributes to an end to this horror," she said.
Dr Haines' speech came a day after she signed a joint letter with Greens MPs, Liberal member Bridget Archer and fellow crossbenchers to Mr Albanese calling on him to respect the International Criminal Court.
That is in response to the ICC having issued arrest warrants for several Hamas and Israeli leaders on May 20 in relation to the conflict.
The MPs note Australia is a signatory to the statute that governs the court and should not be seen to be undermining it.
"It is the responsibility of all state parties to the ICC to protect the court and its staff, which includes Australian nationals employed by the ICC, from coercion, interference and threats to its mandate and independence," the letter states.
"Failing to do so would not only undermine efforts to hold Hamas and Israeli officials and operatives to account, but would also erode the very foundations of international justice."
