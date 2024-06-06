Powering up: North East solar farm worth $170 million officially opens

A $170 million renewable energy project with the ability to power 55,000 homes annually has officially opened in Glenrowan.
Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources, Lily D'Ambrosio, visited Glenrowan Solar Farm for the official opening on Thursday, June 6.
The solar farm overcame initial opposition by Wangaratta council in 2018.
The project, which features 220,000 solar panels, was built over 17 months starting in December 2022 and began operations in May.
Coinciding with the event, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allen attended the opening of a 158-megawatt wind farm in Mortlake.
Amid windy conditions with some scattered clouds, Ms D'Ambrosio said the project would help the government reach its renewable energy targets while giving back to the community.
"(We're at) beautiful sunny Glenrowan, and of course, the Premier is at beautiful windy Mortlake," she said.
"This just shows you that the number of projects that we've got being built right across the state shows that every part of Victoria is helping with the transition to decarbonised electricity.
"But it's also, of course, a demonstration of all of the local community benefits that have been made available by individual projects."
Through a community benefits fund, Glenrowan Solar Farm invested $50,000 in local landcare projects, preschools and other community ventures.
"Today, we are also able to celebrate a number of fantastic local projects that are getting a community benefit share from Glenrowan Solar Farm," Ms D'Ambrosio said.
"(These are) additional benefits that are coming the way of local communities."
Pacific Partnerships' 102-megawatt solar farm is the first project from Victoria's second Renewable Energy Target auction to be completed.
Graham Whitson, Pacific Partnerships' executive general manager, said the project created 92 jobs during construction, with three ongoing jobs during operation.
"Locally, the project has unlocked jobs and opportunities for businesses, engaging civil, electrical, and mechanical contractors who have benefited from construction work," he said.
"We committed to 67 per cent local minimum content over the life of the project, including steel supply, electrical procurement, employment, and operational goods and services."
Victoria is transitioning to 95 per cent renewable energy generation by 2035, with the remaining 5 per cent coming from gas.
"Let's not forget that with more and more renewable energy projects, we're ensuring that Victoria continues to have the lowest electricity wholesale prices in the national electricity market," Ms D'Ambrosio said.
"That is because we have ambitious renewable energy targets, and we've helped to deliver many renewable energy projects."
