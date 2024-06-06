New equipment helping crews during both fires and floods

New equipment is helping Albury crews respond to fires and flooding.
A bulk water transfer system - with a capacity of 8000 litres per minute - has been delivered to the area, with firefighters training with the unit this week.
The device can transfer water up to 1.5 kilometres to a fire, and pump water out of a flooded area.
Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the self contained machinery could be used during a range of incidents, like removing water from a flooded underground car park or at a building fire.
"If there's a creek, river or lake within 1.5 kilometres, you would run a hose from the water source up to the trucks," he said.
"If there's a flood you could pump the water out, or if there's a major building fire and there are no water mains or the mains are broken, it can be used for that.
"It's a very functional and multi-use piece of equipment, and it's all self contained."
The equipment can pump water to a height of 60 metres.
Each of the 20 Albury firefighters taking part has undertaken three days of training between June 2 and 6.
The training, including at the Kremur Street boat ramp, has focused on running the equipment but also transporting it and unloading it.
