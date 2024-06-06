'Can't have overnight train without sleepers': MP's plea for new XPT

Sleeper cars need to be part of the XPT replacement train and the Victorian government should be demanding they feature in the next generation rail service between Sydney and Melbourne.
That's the opinion of Victorian Opposition transport spokesman Matthew Guy who is upset at NSW government plans to dump sleeper units when Spanish-made CAF trains replace the XPT.
Victoria and NSW are negotiating a new agreement for the interstate service, following on from a pact in 1990 which saw the XPT travel beyond Albury to Melbourne from 1993 after it was halted on the Border due to no funding from Spring Street.
That saw NSW provide $11.7 million and Victoria $11.8 million for two new XPT sets that included eight sleeping cars.
"Victoria should make it clear in the same way it was in 1990 that services through the North East overnight should be sleeper services," Mr Guy said.
"I think there absolutely needs to be sleepers.
"You can't have an overnight train without sleepers, that would be a huge loss in the quality of service."
Mr Guy noted the VLocity trains introduced on the North East line by V/Line failed to provide reclining seats and sunshades, making them less comfortable than their predecessors.
The NSW branch of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union began an online petition in February calling for the NSW Transport Minister to retain sleeper cars in interstate services and it now has more than 2000 signatures.
Victorian Public Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams and her departmental secretary Paul Younis were asked about the status of their state's deal at a parliamentary budget estimates hearing in May 2024.
"XPT is joint (sic) funded by NSW and Victoria, and we are working with NSW about what the future of that looks like," Mr Younis said.
He added the conversation was about the budget for the trains, but Ms Williams could not say where money was earmarked in the Victorian budget.
"We will be able to offer clarity about that once those conversations have been settled," Ms Williams said.
The Border Mail asked Ms Williams questions about the XPT replacement and they went unanswered.
A spokesman for Transport for NSW said the new regional fleet had been bought by the NSW government.
"The Victorian government makes a financial contribution to the operating cost of the existing XPT service between Sydney and Melbourne," he said.
"Negotiations are under way with the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning on a new operational cost sharing arrangement when the new fleet is brought into service."
A date for the introduction of the CAF trains is still to be determined with the acquisition of the trains from Spain having been subject to blowouts in budget and manufacturing.
There is now a single CAF train at the purpose-built Mindyarra maintenance depot in Dubbo with 28 more to arrive.
"Static testing will be carried out within the maintenance centre," the spokesman said.
"The successful completion of this testing will inform the timing of dynamic testing on the NSW rail network.
"Production of further trains continues."
