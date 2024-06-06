Energy minister addresses concerns about North East renewable projects

The Victorian government has assured communities impacted by renewable projects that their concerns will be heard, despite earlier this year abolishing their ability to appeal to VCAT.
Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources, Lily D'Ambrosio, addressed concerns raised by Dederang and Meadow Creek residents on Thursday, June 6.
Two companies have proposed battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Dederang, and a 566-hectare solar farm is proposed for Meadow Creek.
Ms D'Ambrosio visited Glenrowan to officially open a $170 million solar farm.
In February, a major energy study highlighted regional communities' "lack of trust" in project developers.
Improved community consultation and better complaint handling through ombudsman roles were among nine recommendations of the review put forward by the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner.
In April, the Victorian government abolished the ability of third parties to appeal planning decisions for renewable energy projects to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
The Border Mail asked Ms D'Ambrosio how this decision aligns with the recommendations of the energy study.
"Look, right now, we're out consulting with communities through VicGrid. VicGrid is the Victorian planner for not just transmission projects, but our renewable energy zones right across Victoria," she said.
"There's six renewable energy zones from across Victoria, and VicGrid is leading by example.
"It's actually getting out early and engaging with communities in a real tangible way, seeking from them their views, their concerns, their aspirations for the renewable energy zones and what it can mean for them in terms of community benefit sharing.
"So we are already taking a best practice approach to community engagement, listening to communities, and ensuring that we take into account in practical, tangible ways, those views and concerns and aspirations into the projects that do get built."
Residents of Dederang and Meadow creek have raised concerns about renewable projects scarring agricultural land, rendering it useless.
Ms D'Ambrosio said the government was committed to listening to their objections.
"We absolutely put a premium on prime agricultural land. That is really important," she said.
"And that is why any renewable energy projects that are brought forward go through planning processes. Those planning processes are very rigorous and are run by and assessed by independent panels.
"Victorians have an opportunity to bring forth their views, their concerns.
"And the role of (environmental effects statements) are really to go to those very questions, to make sure that we have balanced decision making around not just which renewable energy projects are able to go forward to construction, but that they are in the right locations."
North East residents with proposed renewable projects on their doorstep have questioned who would be responsible for the cleanup in case of a BESS or solar farm fire.
Neighbouring residents have also complained about skyrocketing insurance premiums.
Ms D'Ambrosio was asked who would be responsible if a fire occurred at one of these proposed renewable projects.
"The Insurance Council of Australia have recently put out a fact sheet which demonstrates that typically, renewable energy proponents take out insurance for any risks around fire, any risks around fire starting on their projects, on land that they may be using and they may be leasing from," she said.
"Typically, those insurance covers also include risks around neighbouring properties."
CFA volunteers in Dederang recently said they didn't have the equipment, resources or training to deal with a BESS fire.
Sharon McEvoy went further and said that she would prioritise her personal safety and not attend a BESS fire at all.
Ms D'Ambrosio was asked how the government planned to deal with this obstacle, and if more training and resources were needed in these local brigades.
"Let me say that Victorians can be confident that we have the regulatory requirements in place to provide the best safety measures possible with the build of any new project, whether it's a renewable electricity generation project, such as what we've got here (Glenrowan Solar Farm) or a BESS," she said.
"The other important thing that I want to provide confidence to Victorians on is the fact that with any projects that come forward ... they need to demonstrate that they've actually engaged with the local CFA organisation and ensure that there is confidence there that their proposed project takes into account all of the safety requirements around fire mitigation.
"If a local CFA believes that there are issues of concern that are not being addressed by the local proponent, please come forward. We need to hear those views."
