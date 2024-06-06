Wodonga Council staff take action over abattoir trench, native tree removal

Wodonga Council staff are taking action against the Wodonga abattoir and its manager over a trench dug without a permit and the removal of river red gums.
The cases of Wodonga Rendering Pty Ltd and director Matthew John McPhee were listed in Wodonga court on June 4.
The company and its boss face a total of six charges of failing to comply with a planning scheme.
The court heard an excavator had been used to dig a trench on private property without a permit, near the Hume Freeway.
The trench was to drain water from a paddock after significant flooding.
The court heard river red gums had also been removed, and that the works had been conducted in environmentally sensitive land.
Magistrate Peter Dunn asked what size the trees were and said he understood saplings could be removed.
A council representative said the trees were considered to be significant, and therefore needed permit approval for removal.
The company and McPhee will dispute the size and number of trees removed.
Mr Dunn noted that parties in such cases sometimes came to an agreement to replace the removed trees with offset planting, with the court told discussions were under way.
The case will return to court on August 13.
