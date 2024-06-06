The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga Council staff take action over abattoir trench, native tree removal

By Court Reporter
June 6 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wodonga abattoir faces charges bought by Wodonga Council. File photo
The Wodonga abattoir faces charges bought by Wodonga Council. File photo

Wodonga Council staff are taking action against the Wodonga abattoir and its manager over a trench dug without a permit and the removal of river red gums.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.