Driver to admit charges after car drove off from cops at 164kmh on Hume

A driver will admit to charges after allegedly speeding at 164kmh on the Hume Freeway at Wodonga while fleeing police.
Officers arrested Riley Stanton as he jumped a fence at a Waratah Way house on May 4, a day after he was spotted in a blue Holden Commodore at Bonegilla.
The Wodonga court previously heard he was first seen on the Murray Valley Highway and sped on the Bandiana Link into Albury before heading back to Wodonga.
The car was tracked to the United petrol station on McKoy Street and Stanton allegedly fled detectives northbound on the Hume at 164kmh.
He was dragged out of the Wodonga court while agitated during his first appearance, but was calmer during a June 4 appearance.
He suggested he didn't care if he stayed in custody.
"I don't mind the date," he said when told when the matter would return to court.
"I just don't mind."
Stanton was on parole in NSW at the time of the incidents.
The court also heard Stanton was on a Victorian corrections order for ice trafficking, drug possession, weapons offences, fraud, property damage and resisting police.
Stanton remains in custody at Port Phillip Prison ahead of the case returning to court on June 27.
