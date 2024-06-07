WEDDING CRASHER: Banquet hall ceiling mishap trips up Border bridal fair

A long-running Border bridal event has been called off due to extensive damage to the venue hosting it.
The Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair was due to be held at Albury Entertainment Centre's banquet hall on Sunday, June 23, but has been cancelled less than three weeks out after a large part of the ceiling collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, June 5.
Bella Events co-owner Bronwyn Robertson was informed by centre management on Thursday morning, June 6, she would not be able to run the bridal fair on the chosen date as the venue would be closed for three to four weeks for repairs.
Mrs Robertson said she was offered a new date in September, but it wasn't suitable for vendors and hire equipment for displays would have also been unavailable due to the Henty Machinery Field Days.
"We can't just pick this show up and take it somewhere else. It's a huge operation and the facilities that we need at the AEC with a stage and the space and the shell schemes (for displays), which has to be built within the perimeter of that room," she said.
"Holding it in the middle of the year is ideal for everyone because it means the vendors can get there, they're not under the pump, and they're actually hungry for more work for the coming wedding season.
"It's a year of planning just gone out the window."
Mrs Robertson said while it was disappointing to suddenly lose the event, she was thankful the building failure didn't occur with a room full of people.
"Just 10 days ago, we had debutante ball there with 350 people and there was two 21-seat tables right where that ceiling came down. We are very grateful it happened when there was nothing in there," she said.
"It would have been shocking if that had have come down then.
"We don't hold anyone responsible. It's just one of those freak things."
Mrs Robertson said more than 500 people made their way to the 2023 bridal fair, but said interest was lower this year and pointed to financial pressure on couples.
"We've had half the engagement we had last year. My thoughts are people are not even thinking about getting married, they're just putting it on the back burner," she said.
"We've contacted all our vendors and offered them a full refund for this year or they can keep their position and we will honour that for next year."
Murray Darling Basin Authority's River Reflections conference, a national gathering, was due to be held at the banquet hall just days earlier on June 19 and 20.
The next Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair has been locked in for Sunday, July 6, 2025.
