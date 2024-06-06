'Further details shortly,' V/Line says when asked about fate of seat trial

V/Line has declined to state whether a reserved seat system on the North East line will become permanent following its extension until June 30.
Public Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams flagged the additional time in answering questions put on notice in Parliament.
"The trial is designed to help passengers plan ahead and provide certainty around seating, and has been extended until 30 June to allow V/Line to complete more detailed research with passengers before implementing a long-term reservations solution," Ms Williams said.
The Border Mail asked V/Line when a final decision would be made and what response there had been from passengers.
"We are continuing to review this trial to ensure we are supporting increased demand on the line and will update passengers with further details shortly," a spokeswoman said.
V/Line has been offering free sweet slices to encourage travellers to fill out surveys to provide feedback on the trial.
The reservation system is designed to ensure ticket-holders have a seat aboard the trains which have attracted strong demand following the Victorian government's introduction of low fares.
Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland, who is in the Opposition, says more needs to be done to improve services.
"We have just three trains a day on the V/Line from Albury to Melbourne and just two on the XPT from Sydney - this is completely unacceptable with our region's population," Ms Cleeland said.
"On top of this, there are no services that can get residents from towns like Benalla to larger hubs such as Wangaratta before 9am, meaning prospective workers are missing out on employment opportunities.
"The government acknowledges how busy the services have been but fails to do anything to ensure there is enough space on our trains for all passengers."
When The Border Mail contacted the office of Ms Williams with the concerns flagged by Ms Cleeland, there was a political response.
"We won't take lectures from the Liberals and Nationals, who only know how to do one thing when it comes to transport in regional Victoria - cuts and closures," a government spokeswoman said.
Meanwhile, the Victorian government has introduced a new booking system which is designed to make it easier for those travelling with a wheelchair or mobility scooter on the Albury line.
It means passengers in that category can now reserve a space for their mobility aid online, at a station, via phone or through a ticketing agent.
In turn V/Line personnel will have that information in advance to allow them to be better prepared.
"By giving the option to prebook an accessible space for a mobility aid, passengers can book with greater confidence when planning their long-distance journey," Ms Williams said.
