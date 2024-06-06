The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Further details shortly,' V/Line says when asked about fate of seat trial

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 6 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Empty seats are a rare sight on V/Line carriages between Albury and Melbourne in recent times following a surge in demand off the back of cheaper tickets.
Empty seats are a rare sight on V/Line carriages between Albury and Melbourne in recent times following a surge in demand off the back of cheaper tickets.

V/Line has declined to state whether a reserved seat system on the North East line will become permanent following its extension until June 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.