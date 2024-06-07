Wodonga police launch new latte gathering during Pride Month

Police have met members of the LGBTQI community during Pride Month as part of a new initiative.
The Latte with an LLO (LGBTQIA+ liaison officer) event on Wednesday is a fresh take on the Coffee with a Cop idea.
Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said the event aimed to break down barriers between police and the community.
"It's also a chance to put a face to a name with our local LLO representatives," he said.
"They have been running down in Melbourne for some time but this is the first time it's been up here in the country.
"It helps promote a safer, more inclusive environment with our local LGBTQIA+ community."
The event was held at the Close Collective Cafe and Sergeant O'Keefe said she was happy with the response.
"We had about 25 people which is a good start for the first one ever held," she said.
"Victoria Police are dedicated and will maintain a focus on our LGBTQIA+ community members, and not just during Pride Month, but every day.
"I've put up the progressive pride flag outside the Wodonga police station for the month of June, which is another way of showing our support to the community."
The June 5 event involved members from Gateway Health, Racing Wodonga, Junction Support Services, the Salvation Army and Albury Council.
The next Latte with an LLO gathering will be held at the Close Collective Cafe from 10.30am on October 9.
