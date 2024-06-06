Close call in the middle of the city

There have been plenty of shows at the Albury Entertainment Centre over the years which have brought the house down.
But not quite like this.
A huge piece of the ceiling fell inside the centre's banquet hall, which recently staged the Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer, prompting Albury mayor Kylie King to say "we are incredibly relieved that no one was in the hall at the time".
Beau Greenway, a former Stars of the Border participant, takes a look at what the roof collapse means for the centre here.
In other news, Madilyn McKinley has the details of a Border family's hunt for answers in a 17-year mystery.
Barry McIntosh is well known for his work in crime squads in Wodonga and Wangaratta, including the homicide unit, but the retired police officer's focus is on Western Australia this time, as he probes the disappearance of his niece Chantelle McDougall and her daughter Leela McDougall.
You can check out Madi's story here.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a fabulous Friday.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.