One O and M club will have two former AFL players and an ex-VFL gun

Corowa-Rutherglen's hopes of snaring its first win has received a double-barrelled boost with former VFL players Tyler Roos and Josh Clayton playing a 'guest' home game against Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The pair is playing under former O and M club coach Daryn Cresswell at South Cairns, but know the league well, having played at Wangaratta Rovers (Roos) and Wodonga (Clayton) respectively.
"There's a few boys here that know Tyler and we're always looking to improve our side, we looked at the fixture for this week and they're in the middle of a couple of byes, there's no harm in picking up the phone and they were keen to come up, so we're rapt to have them on board," coach Steve Owen said.
Roos was one of the O and M's recruits of the season in the COVID-shortened 2021, shining as both an inside and outside midfielder.
Clayton played two games for AFL club Brisbane and then clocked up a century of state games, before playing at Wodonga in 2021-2022.
"Josh is a good size, he's 190cms-plus, we'll play him through the midfield and forward, while Tyler will play through the midfield," Owen suggested.
The pair will join fellow 'guest' player Heath Shaw, a two-time All-Australian and 2010 Collingwood premiership player.
"Obviously bringing in the calibre of those three players generates excitement, but if you look at 'Lavi' this year, they will be tough to beat," Owen added.
For some clubs, bringing in three players for a game mid-season would be problematic, but the Roos were awarded 60 player points this season to assist the club after it was forced out last year, due to a player shortage.
The base player points is 40, although some clubs are playing with extra, including North Albury (46), which is awarded on a number of factors, primarily performance over recent years.
The Roos were hoping to nail their first win last weekend, but Wodonga Raiders got the jump through classy forward Tom Bracher, who kicked seven goals in the 44-point win.
Lavington is coming off its second upset this season, toppling minor premiership contenders Wodonga by 21 points.
The Panthers' form will guarantee favouritism, despite the inclusion of the Roos' profile players.
Coach Owen has returned to the playing field this season, posting three games, as he eyes his 37th birthday next month.
"I've played here and there and it's been a mix of reasons, depending on availabilities, experience, match-ups," he revealed.
"If we have Tom Forrest from the (Murray) Bushrangers, I generally step aside, I'm enjoying playing, it's certainly a juggle coaching and playing, but it's also good experience for (assistant coach) Ben Talarico, who takes the reins."
Meanwhile in other news, Albury's Jeff Garlett will play for bottom-placed Portland against undefeated South Warrnambool in Hampden Football League on Saturday.
Portland vice-president Harry Kerr believes Garlett will be the first ex-AFL talent since former St Kilda and Adelaide footballer Brodie Atkinson, roughly 20 years ago, to play for Portland.
"It's pretty big news for the club. I think it's been a very long time since we've had anyone ex-AFL pull on the yellow and black, so we are pretty ecstatic," Kerr told The Standard newspaper.
Garlett has a family connection at Portland.
He will also make a one-off appearance for South West District League club Heywood against Coleraine on Saturday, June 22.
Albury faces a vital away game against Myrtleford on Saturday.
