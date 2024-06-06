Rep star back to face Yarrawonga, while Saints name strong team for Albury

Wangaratta Rovers ace Dylan Stone will play his first senior game in 11 months in the top of the table away clash against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Stone played his first game since last July when he featured in the Hawks' reserve grade win over Myrtleford last Saturday.
The classy midfielder-forward had surgery last October in his battle with osteoarthritis in his knee.
Yarrawonga leads Rovers on percentage after the pair's seven-one win-loss record.
Meanwhile, Albury has named Port Melbourne VFL-aligned Lucas Conlan for its away game against Myrtleford.
SENIORS
WANGARATTA
B: J.Anderson, M.Bordignon, C.Barrett
HB: T.Norton, H.Gottschling, A.Tilley
C: H.Hewitt, A.Federico, P.Naish
HF: L.Mcveigh, W.O'keefe, X.Laverty
F: F.Holland-Dean, C.Holland-Dean, C.Moore
R: D.Porter, N.Richards, C.Knowles
Int: C.Naish, H.Smart, J.Smith, B.Marjanovic
Emg: W.Tua
WODONGA RAIDERS
B: M.Way, C.Taylor, N.Bracher
HB: J.Gordon, C.Daly, W.McCarty
C: B.St John, N.Bowey, A.Scammell
HF: J.Ryan, H.Sweetman, M.Glass
F: C.Ellis-Yolmen, L.Simpson
R: J.Burke, C.St John, T.Bracher
Int: C.Smith, B.Jones, B.O'Neill, B.Hernan
COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
B: M.Lavis, T.Forrest, B.Pirnag
HB: R.Eyers, H.Shaw, J.Hansen
C: N.Wright, J.Johnstone
HF: J.Keys, C.Bertram, S.Dunstan
F: D.Hope, B.Morton, C.Duryea
R: J.Longmire, N.Dunstan
Int: B.Minogue, J.Marks, J.Eyers, S.Jansen
Emg: J.Nicholson, T.Robinson, S.Owen
LAVINGTON
B: C.Willis, D.Beavan, J.Spina
HB: J.Costello, C.Sanson, O.Lyons
C: C.Annett, J.O'Brien, S.Driscoll
HF: J.Hart, W.Liersch, D.Smith
F: T.Oosterhoff, B.Ashley-Cooper, S.Hargreave
R: J.Driscoll, W.Glanvill, J.Roscarel
Int: T.Hargreave, N.Sedgwick, C.McCrae, C.Marsh
Emg: J.Weidemann, C.Robertson, E.DePaoli
MYRTLEFORD
B: M.Munro, F.Dale, B.Ricardi
HB: A.McPherson, T.Cossor, J.East
C: T.Cappellari, J.Muraca, A.Jacobs
HF: D.Batey, Z.Pethybridge, L.Young
F: N.Turner, M.Dalbosco, L.Hourigan
R: C.Crisp, R.Bouker, L.Murphy-Dale
Int: S.Curtis, D.Harrington, N.Ferguson, B.Calogero
Emg: T.Harrington, R.Calvene, H.McKerral
ALBURY
B: B.Kelly, M.Byrne, M.Duncan
HB: T.O'Brien, W.Unthank, J.Page
C: F.Carroll, J.Male, C.McGrath
HF: K.Heiner-Hennessy, J.Kelly, E.Powell
F: L.Conlan, M.Walker, B.O'Hara
R: J.Gaynor, I.Muller, A.Miles
Int: T.Quade, W.Blomeley, O.Hayes, R.King
Emg: H.Cameron, F.Hart, R.Parnell
YARRAWONGA
B: N.Irvine, K.Tyson, N.Pendergast
HB: L.Masters, B.Frauenfelder, J.Urquhart
C: L.Morey, W.Wheeler, R.Einsporn
HF: H.Wheeler, B.Coghill, M.Casey
F: D.Wilson, N.Fothergill, L.Williams
R: L.Howe, P.Lewis-smith, D.Howe
Int: T.Nyholm, T.Lovell, M.Holgate, L.Forge
Emg: X.Mitchell, Z.Forge, J.Koopman
WANGARATTA ROVERS
B: W.Nolan, C.Ledger, J.Mcquade
HB: L.O'Brien, T.Boyd, L.McCartney
C: K.Williamson, J.Gerrish, S.Murray
HF: B.Filo, A.Marklew, D.Wilson
F: S.Booth, J.lewis, S.Gaston
R: S.Cattapan, X.Allison, W.Christie
Int: D.Stone, F.Osborne, W.McCarthy, A.McCarthy
Emg: J.Schubert, R.allan, J.Smith
WODONGA
B: L.Andrews, M.Dinneen, C.Morrison
HB: R.Bourke, D.Wortmann, M.Soroczynski
C: C.Ainsworth, R.Gill, M.Wilson
HF: A.Jorgensen, T.Johnson, W.Bradshaw
F: J.Cassidy, E.Redcliffe, T.Miller
R: Z.Harding, N.Bradshaw, J.O'sullivan
Int: I.O'Neill, J.Yelland, O.Greenhill, C.Brodie
Emg: J.Mathey, A.Brookes, J.Mathey
NORTH ALBURY
B: H.Weaven, F.Ramage, R.Polkinghorne
HB: J.King, J.Hayes, J.Reynolds
C: I.Campbell, T.Broomhead, A.Gardiner
HF: J.Penny, J.Minogue, F.Gardiner
F: N.Dennis, K.Tallent, C.McIntosh
R: C.Winter, G.Godde, B.Hutchison
Int: D.Cullen, C.Gardiner, J.Webb, L.Coe
Emg: L.Lieschke, B.Fulford, K.Duncan
RESERVES
WANGARATTA
Lachlan Bray, Jayden Adamo, Charlie Ross, Xavier Norden, Archie Storer, Patrick Wright, Harvey Burgan, Hunter Graham, Josh Tweedale, Thomas Gorman, Jesse Bianco, Eli Holland-Dean, Luke Shepherd, Xavier Wales, Ryan Battin, Daniel Young, Ned Gorman, Nathan Sampson, Tom Montgomery, Joshua Hedin, Ethan Donald
WODONGA RAIDERS
Samuel Bone, Oliver Robertson, Zac Whitsed, Keagen Everertt, Zak Sartore, Jack Stewart, Ethan Katalinic, Tom Dennis, Baylee Jerram, Declan Carmody, Blake Ryan, Josh Perry, Kieran Jones, Angus Sinclair, Wil Conway, Ned Twycross, Angus Eberle, Beau Packer, Wade Knights, Eathan Ward
COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
Adam Vaughan, Aaron Spencer, Benjamin Black, Thomas Robinson, Samuel Haigh, Ryan Hansen, Tyler Robinson, William Seymour, Jed Ansell, Luke Arcuri, Brock Milde, Stephen Owen, Ned Taylor, Kayne Quirk, William Bott, Jayke Nicholson, John Conroy, Tom Young
LAVINGTON
William Scammell, Darcy Hennessy, Noah Graham, Aidan Cook, Ethan DePaoli, Mason Hamilton, Chris Galvin, Sonny Junck, Jack Daly, Kai Davies, Jed Beavan, Cody Mannagh, Caleb Clemson, Xavier Russell, Judd Mcleod, Corby Robertson, Jordan Weidemann, Harrison Thomas
MYRTLEFORD
Tyler Harrington, Xavier Cannizzaro, Leigh Corcoran, Joel Bihun, Riley Calvene, Lyndon McIlroy, Brody Bouker, jye gribbin, Lachlan Stripeikis, Jake Riley, Tom Crisp, Harry McKerral, Rhys Grant, James Mcpherson, Cy Banks, Joshua Langman, Tom Sparks, Corey Southern, Campbell Ivone, Riley O'Shea
ALBURY
James Pitson, Riley Tuckwell, Zachariah Packer, Fletcher Hart, Hogan Quinn, Jack Hodgson, Chas Retallick, Darcy Harrington, Oliver Sharman, Harry Cameron, Jackson Payne, Charlie Summerfield, Connor Lindegreen, Joseph Muller, William Haberecht, Jarrod Walker, Ryan Singleton, Shaun Daly, Dominic Gibbons
YARRAWONGA
B: M.Pendergast, J.O'Dwyer, C.Tregenza
HB: R.Clarke, G.Montgomery, C.Pearn
C: M.McCabe, J.Robinson, D.Arnold
HF: D.Clarke, R.Mulquiney, H.Frauenfelder
F: M.Grinter, T.Bonat, B.McCabe
R: D.O'Dwyer, J.Koopman, W.Robinson
Int: F.Haintz, T.Muldoon
WANGARATTA ROVERS
B: C.Crimmins, H.Nolan, N.Redley
HB: S.Nolan, N.Henderson, J.Dal Zotto
C: J.Schubert, S.Allen, N.Amery
HF: S.Comensoli, J.Smith, K.Smith
F: M.Cullen, M.Smith, L.Evans
R: J.Rigoni, S.Henderson, R.allan
Int: H.McCarthy, C.Ramsay, D.Booth
WODONGA
Gabriel Crothers, Jack Mathey, Michael Driscoll, Josh McPherson, Rhys Venturoni, Gus Jones, Riley Thompson, Denis Mutsinzi, Etienne Tshijika, George McKimmie, Aaron Reichman, Bob Russell, Damien Jones, William Teunon, Zac Nugent, Jake Bradshaw, Hugh Venturoni, Jackson Dines, Jackson Russell, Troy Marx, Angus Geddes, Jack O'Toole, David Kapay, Jack Stefani
NORTH ALBURY
Marty Norman, Jackson Carey, Jack Maher, Liam Reimers, Ethan Russell, Christian Moncrieff, Alex Kohne, Cooper Summers, Christopher Ryan, Kieran Duncan, Callum Fisher, Liam Lieschke, Cameron Roach, Daniel Pattinson, Chris Iannelli, Declan Clancy, Joshua Mercieca, Mitchell Wadley, Carl Wenke
THIRDS
WANGARATTA
B: A.Jayet, K.burrows, C.Haring
HB: W.Petersen, C.Donald, K.Driscoll
C: O.Roberts, C.Hines, O.Boyle
HF: K.Hadley, H.Canning, M.Bihun
F: C.Hughes, J.Blake, A.Simmonds
R: H.Laverty, J.Styles
Int: C.Petersen
WODONGA RAIDERS
B: S.HARTWIG, H.White, W.Nankervis
HB: H.Gray, J.McCracken, C.Howells
C: C.McFarland, A.Everett, J.Cannell
HF: F.Jensen, W.Robertson, J.Stewart
F: D.Ramage, C.Smith, J.McCarty
R: J.Burkitt, B.Capper, T.Smith
Int: M.Baker, B.Wilson
COROWA-RUTHERGLEN
B: C.James, J.Lavis, R.Beattie
HB: E.lane, B.Eyers, D.Thomson
C: C.Connell, J.Hargreaves, J.Kuschert
HF: M.Hodges
F: B.Julian, I.Dickinson, J.Massey-chase
R: A.Williams, L.Hill, H.Barber
LAVINGTON
B: D.Wayenberg, O.Hutchins, M.Plunkett
HB: B.Nicholson, D.Meani, D.Finnimore
C: C.Baxter, A.Cohalan, J.Phegan
HF: H.Barber, C.Way, J.Powling
F: R.Costello, W.Dickins, N.Edmunds
R: C.Hall, T.Goonan, C.Webb
Int: F.Scott, T.McGrath, L.McEvoy
Emg: C.Stringer, S.Junck, W.Scammell
MYRTLEFORD
B: C.Beveridge, P.McLean, N.Nannipieri
HB: T.Miller, J.Browne, J.Pascoe
C: J.Jones, B.Paul, R.Skahill
HF: N.Hall, E.Edwards
F: L.Barbour
R: A.Smiles, C.Howden, O.Neil
Int: R.Hanley, B.Rea, B.Woodall
ALBURY
B: K.Piltz, R.Kilo, B.McCloskey
HB: B.Kerr, L.Koller, N.Prentice
C: K.Griparis, R.Coyne, N.Conway
HF: I.Norman, S.de Steiger, J.McPartland
F: H.Just, L.Butlin, D.Dunstan
R: J.Shanahan, L.Hogan, F.Scholes
Int: N.Welch, N.wilkinson, E.Hogan
YARRAWONGA
B: S.johnson, T.baxter, J.Lee-Conway
HB: B.Keenes, L.Eales, Z.Forge
C: P.Waugh, R.Stevens, M.Parker
HF: J.Houston, T.Marriner, C.Rae
F: M.Lightbody, J.Eales, G.Saunders
R: L.Henley, J.Hargreaves, X.Mitchell
Int: E.Judd, W.Murphy, D.Hare
WANGARATTA ROVERS
B: E.White, T.Vincent, R.Harvey
HB: H.McMonigle, T.Ford, C.Lugg
C: S.Rourke, R.Ely, J.Coleman
HF: J.Correll, P.Coleman, J.Marek
F: O.Clelland, C.Johnson, B.Pellegrino
R: C.Gracie, C.McNamara, N.Scholte
Int: S.Allan, H.Mullane, Z.O'Shannessy, H.Lloyd
Emg: A.Direen, C.Miller
WODONGA
B: C.Brookes, M.Prenter, Z.Robertson
HB: J.O'Neill, D.Mcburnie, D.Kurnof
C: D.Cross, J.Stone, F.O'Neill
HF: B.Nicklin, C.Munro, R.Mimmo
F: J.Hodgkin, C.Collins, N.Ritchie
R: R.Chant, L.Nugent, A.Andrews
Int: B.dove, J.Hochfeld, N.Redcliffe, J.Mansfield
NORTH ALBURY
B: C.Hetherton, L.Frohling, A.Jansen
HB: C.Moncrieff, J.Clancy, A.Shannon
C: Z.Graham, B.Daley, M.Norman
HF: T.Hunt, R.Wall, O.Bruce
F: M.Heriot, C.Spencer, W.Satchell
R: L.Hetherton, W.Mcinnes, J.Smith
Int: L.McPhee, T.Field, W.Clohesy, T.Ellis
